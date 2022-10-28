2023: Ebonyi North and the equity debate

UCHENNA INYA writes on the equity debate in Ebonyi North Senatorial District and Senator Sam Egwu’s third term bid

Ebonyi North Senatorial District is made up of four local government areas – Abakaliki, Ebonyi, Ohaukwu and Izzi. Abakaliki, Ebonyi and Izzi are regarded as Izzi people and one clan, while Ohaukwu has four clans. Politically, the zone shares positions, especially Senate and House of Representatives seats. The zone has produced Senators Christopher Nshi (1999-2003) from Abakaliki, Ngiji Ngele (2003-2007) from Abakaliki, Anthony Agbo (2007-2011) from Ohaukwu, Chris Nwankwo (2011-2015) from Izzi and Sam Egwu (2015 till date) from Ohaukwu. However, the people of Izzi clan particularly, the people of Ebonyi council are agitating that it is their turn to produce a senator in 2023, claiming that there is a zoning arrangement for the senatorial position. The clan has two persons in two of the four major political parties in the state who are contesting the Ebonyi North senatorial position.

They are, Chief Onyekachi Nwebonyi of All Progressives Congress (APC), a former chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state and Chief Anselm Enigwe of Labour Party (LP), a former chairman of Ebonyi Local Government Area. Nwebonyi and Enigwe, who are from Ebonyi council will be squaring up against the incumbent senator representing, Sam Egwu, who is insisting that there was no time zoning existed for the Ebonyi North senatorial seat.

Egwu, while fielding questions from journalists in his Umuebe country home, Ohaukwu in Local Government Area of the state opined that he remains the best for the position. According to him, he has the experience and contacts. His words: “There is no truth in anybody saying that there was a time we sat down and agreed on the zoning arrangement of senatorial position of Ebonyi North. Not true.

Circumstances had always thrown that up. But I don’t give attention to unnecessary propaganda. At my age and level, I shouldn’t get distracted by things that don’t matter.” “It’s all about pedigree, credibility and exposure. The Senate is not for the boys. It’s for people with reasonable experience and exposure. That’s why if you go there, you see former governors, retired police officers, retired military generals and all that. If you don’t have good leadership experience, you only go there to be answering sir to your colleagues. “You don’t just go to the Senate without experience and contacts and you begin to do exploits.

As a former governor and former minister, I have the exposure and contacts to attract some of these things and I’m just doing that. So, if given another opportunity, I will consolidate on the achievements. My people must benefit maximally.” Egwu said those under-rating his achievements as as senator are ignorant of his records, noting that his past seven years in the Senate has been a busy one with activities that have direct impact on the generality of Nigerians and his constituents in particular.

He said he has sponsored many bills, which are at different stages of legislation at the National Assembly, moved many motions and executed several constituency projects, including distribution of electric transformers, sinking of boreholes and construction of road networks within Ebonyi North Senatorial District. He added that as a senator, more than 2,000 Ebonyi North citizens have benefited from his empowerment programmes of training and equipping people to start up businesses that will make them self-reliant. “I have not rested nor got distracted from my statutory responsibilities.

The fact that some of us don’t make noise about our efforts does not mean we are idle. I have many bills to my credit, some have been passed, others are at various stages of legislation. I have provided electricity, water and empowerment to my constituents and all these are there for verification in case anybody is in doubt. You see, I believe in teaching people how to catch fish.

“As a governor I did same by empowering Ebonyi people educationally and today we are reaping the fruits of it. I have replicated same as a Senator. We have done series of empowerment programmes for the past seven years. Another one will be done, may be in January, 2023. All these are geared towards skill acquisition. These are few among what we have done,” he said. He disclosed that through his contacts and exposure, he was able to attract Industrial Training Fund Office to Ebonyi State for the first time in the history of the state just as one of his bills was responsible for the establishment of a Technical College of Education in the state.

“I have also secured federal jobs for people. Those were not mean feats.” He added. Egwu’s admirers are of the opinion that he should be allowed to return to the Senate. One of them, Edeh Maxwell, is of the view that Egwu laid solid foundation as governor of the state and has offered quality representation as a senator His words: “I have followed the activities of many elected National Assembly members, both the Senate and the House of Representatives from Ebonyi and other states and I posit that it will be very unfair to Senator Egwu for me and any rational being to say that he did not or he is not doing well as a senator.

Human nature is always hasty in calling for change without being sure of the replacement. “Reminding us of his achievements as a governor might not be necessary because some may say they are all behind us but history will always bring them before us with highly impossibility of denial that his footprints are still standing bold in our families and individual lives in Ebonyi State. What are the bases for asking him to call it quits ahead of 2023; lack of performance, lack of qualification, experience or age? Certainly none of the above! “I have listened to Senator Egwu severally, before the party primaries saying that equity and justice demand that Ebonyi North and Izzi in particular produces the next governor in 2023.

The people of Abakaliki, Ebonyi and Izzi, who share the same senatorial seat with Ohaukwu Local Government Area, where Senator Egwu hails from applauded him for his boldness and fatherly stand. “Many things that happened during the PDP governorship primary in the state that is supposed to see emergence of a governorship candidate from Izzi clan became history and the five wise sheep on the narrow wooden bridge from the supposed governorship candidate clan went down the river.

“Now, the hitherto applauded equity has become the weapon in the hands of the same people against the same man who propounded it. And I ask: Can any of the contestants in the primaries come up with evidence that Senator Egwu reneged on his stand before or during the election? “If Senator Egwu cannot be heard because he is not from Amegu, the ancestral home of Izzi, is the voice of Senator Ngele not as good enough the voice of a shepherd with ears of his people in efforts to streamline the five wise sheep on the narrow wooden bridge, so that one can take the lead?

“Would they have been more comfortable as running mates than the number one seat? All these and many more happened to the five wise sheep on the narrow wooden bridge the same day. Should Senator Egwu have abandoned his own journey on a different lane because the five sheep on the narrow wooden bridge were so wise to allow one as a leader?”

The APC governorship candidate in the state, Chief Francis Nwifuru and Ebonyi North senatorial candidate of the party, Nwebonyi, are from Izzi clan. The duo are regarded as brothers having come from same clan and Egwu from Ohaukwu clan. So, Ohaukwu where Egwu comes from may likely vote for him overwhelmingly because they will not like to lose the Senate position they currently occupy since the position was zoned to Izzi clan by APC, which also zoned the governorship position to the Izzi clan. Egwu may also have upper hand in Abakaliki urban regarded as a heterogeneous city with enlightened voters. People residing in the capital city are independent minded persons who always vote according to their conscience in any election and Egwu is very popular in the city because of his performance when he was governor of the state.

While Egwu will be having bloc votes in the senatorial race, his major rivals – Nwebonyi of APC and Enigwe of LP who hail from the same local government area (Ebonyi) will be dividing their votes but the LP candidate, Enigwe may spring surprise at the poll because of the Obedient Movement and the senatorial election is on the same day the presidential election will be held. If people in the state are voting for Peter Obi, the LP presidential candidate in the election, they may vote across board in the two National Assembly elections – Senate and House or Representatives that will be on the same day and same time.

However, funds will be Enigwe’s major problem as he needs enough resources to match Egwu and Nwebonyi. The APC candidate has the support of the state government and his brother, Nwifuru, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly who is the governorship candidate of the party.

This is as Izzi people seem to have resolved to produce both the governor and senator in 2023 and may support APC that gave their son, Nwifuru, the governorship ticket and Nwebonyi the senatorial ticket. The Izzi clan has three local government areas and if they vote en mass, they may likely produce both the governor and senator. But kindred dichotomy, which has affected the clan may play out in the 2023 general election. This will give Egwu edge over every other senatorial candidate in the Ebonyi North senatorial race if it plays out. Egwu has structure in the area right from his days as governor of the state. There is no doubt that the Ebonyi North senatorial race is one to wacth out for but the fact remains that any of the leading candidates who works hard will win the election.

