2023: Ebonyi PDP’s rough road to general election

Parallel primary splits Ebonyi PDP ahead of 2023

UCHENNA INYA reports that there is no end in sight in the crisis rocking Ebonyi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the fallout of the parallel primary elections conducted by the factions of the party to nominate candidates for the 2023 general election

After Governor Dave Umahi left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC) on November 19, 2020, Ebonyi PDP stakeholders came together to save the state chapter of the main opposition party from collapse. Some of the stakeholders donated cash and their property to ensure that Ebonyi PDP survived, when the party secretariat located along Abakaliki/Enugu Expressway was shut after Umahi’s defection to the APC. The party operated from a private hotel owned by a serving senator in the state until few months ago, when a court delivered judgment in favour of the party over the locking of its secretariat and its members started using the secretariat for activities of the party. There were other challenges the party’s stakeholders and supporters surmounted to ensure that PDP didn’t go into extinction in the state but the challenges strengthened the members as there was unity of purpose among the stakeholders and members of the party in their determination to wrestle power from the ruling APC in the state. The unity of purpose continued till the party had its ward, local government and state congress last year. It was during the state congress of the party that trouble started. Silas Onu, who was at the time Publicity Secretary of the party and Tochukwu Okorie contested for the chairmanship position. Onu looked good to win the election till few days to the congress when some prominent stakeholders of the party shifted their support to Okorie, who eventually emerged as the state chairman of the party. Onu who alleged irregularities in the election, proceeded to a Federal High Court, Abuja, which ruled that he was the duly elected chairman of the party in the state. Following the court ruling, Onu took over the leadership and by that time, processes for the 2023 primary elections of the party had already commenced. Okorie, on his part, filed an appeal against the ruling of the Federal High Court. He thereafter obtained a stay of execution pending the determination of the substantive suit but Onu held sway and oversaw the conduct of the three-man delegate congress.

Delegate congress, primaries split party

The party began to have serious challenges when the three-man delegate congress was held. The election was held and cancelled more than three times as gladiators as then governorship aspirants of the PDP battled themselves over control of the party’s structure. Among the gladiators were Senator Obinna Ogba (Ebonyi Central); business mogul, Chief Ifeanyi Odii and the member representing Ezza North/Ishielu federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Anayo Nwonu. They were the major contenders for the governorship position out of the 13 aspirants that bought forms for the number one exalted position in the state. It was believed that Ogba and Nwonu who are from Ebonyi Central Senatorial District had an understanding that if one grabs the governorship ticket, the other should get the senatorial ticket which may have been the reason that their campaign offices were in the same place and they never attacked each other in an attempt to woo followers to their sides. The party became sharply divided during three-man delegate election. While a faction pitched tent with Ogba, the other group aligned with Odii, who is from Ebonyi South. On the first day of the exercise, the chairman of the five-man panel set up by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party and two other members conducted the congress, whereas the secretary and another member of the panel conducted another congress in different locations. The Ogba faction recognized the congress conducted by the chairman of the panel, while the Odii faction recognized the one conducted by the secretary of the panel. After the exercise, the two factions moved to the PDP national secretariat to submit lists of winners for the congresses. As the battle continued at the national secretariat, Odii proceeded to court to compel the NWC to accept the congress conducted by the secretary of the congress panel and the court ruled in his favour.

The PDP leadership, however, made several efforts to resolve issues over the delegate congress but they failed to yield the desired result. This affected the date for the party’s primary elections in the state for the 2023 general election.

Parallel primaries escalate crisis

The primary elections were about starting when information filtered in that the NWC of the party has cancelled them and will announce new dates but the shadow polls went on. It was only the aspirants in the Odii faction, who participated in the exercise while those in the Ogba faction did not participate and all of Odii’s men were declared winner. Odii was elected as the governorship candidate of the party during that “cancelled primaries.” Onu was in charge as state chairman of the party when the three-man delegate congress and the primaries were conduct-

ed. He claimed that there was an order of the Federal High Court restraining the application of a stay on a judgement that had been implemented. He went ahead to conduct the primary elections for the state and national assembly positions as well as that of the governorship position. But few days later, a letter signed by the PDP National Chairman, Senator Iyochia Ayu and the National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, stated that the primaries will now hold on June 4 and 5. Ayu and Anyanwu, in the letter, dated May 31 and addressed to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), recognized Okorie as the authentic chairman Ebonyi State PDP. The duo had earlier on the order of the High Court, written to INEC to recognize Onu as the chairman of the party in the state. They explained that the party’s decision was in compliance to a judgement by the Appeal Court which upturned that of the Federal High Court that hitherto recognized Onu.

The letter read in part: “Please refer to our letter with Ref: PDP/DOM/GF.2/Vol.1J/22-081 in which we informed the Commission of the Party’s decision to comply with the Federal High Court decision in Suit No. FHC/ABJ/ CS/1319/2021. “We now wish to inform the Commission that the Appeal Court has upturned the decision of the Lower Court in Suit CA/ABJ/ CV/444/2022 and in total obedience to the Appellate Court Judgment, our recognized state chairman in Ebony is Mr. Okorie Tochukwu Okoroafor.”

They also urged the electoral umpire to accord Okorie the necessary support he needed to perform his constitutional role. Against this backdrop, Okorie stepped in again as the state chairman of the party and conducted another primary election that produced Ogba as governorship candidate. Other aspirants loyal to the faction were also elected as candidates for state national assembly elections. Meanwhile, Odii and a majority of those who emerged as candidates in the primaries conducted on May 28 and 29, stayed away from the shadow polls oversaw by Okorie. But Senators Sam Egwu and Ama Nnachi of Ebonyi North and South as well as Hon. Iduma Igariwey representing Afikpo North/South Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives who participated in the Odii May 28 and 29 congresses also participated in the June 4 and 5 rescheduled primaries. Odii, who felt aggrieved over the decision of the PDP NWC to re-conduct the primaries, had approached a Federal High Court in Abakaliki seeking for an interim order restraining the party from cancelling or tampering with the results of the primary in which he was declared winner. He also sought an order restraining PDP from refusing to transmit his name as the governorship candidate of the party to INEC.

He further prayed the court for an order of interim injunction restraining PDP from rescheduling or conducting fresh governorship primaries in the state as well as urged the court to restrain INEC from monitoring any other governorship primary in the state pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

Odii wins in court

While the court presided by Justice Fatun Riman ordered for an abridgement of time to allow for interested parties to join the suit, it later nullified the June 4 and 5 primaries and upheld the that of May 28 and 29, which was cancelled by the PDP NWC. The court also restrained the party from refusing to receive and transmit the name of Odii to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the candidate of the party for Ebonyi 2023 governorship election. In his ruling, Justice Riman agreed with the plaintiff and granted all the reliefs sought. He noted that the rescheduled primaries were held in flagrant disregard to the party’s guidelines and constitution. He also averred that the rescheduled primary election flouted the Electoral Act as INEC did not monitor the said election. Both Ogba and Odii have been issued with Certificate of Return by the NWC of the party with different dates. While Ogba’s Certificate of Return is bearing June 6, that of Odii has June 7.

Ogba appeals judgment

Meanwhile, Ogba has appealed the judgement of the Abakaliki Federal High Court, which nullified the primary that produced him as the PDP governorship candidate of the state. Speaking to journalists in Abakaliki, Ogba said: “I am happy the matter is in court, so we will go there and sort it out. But nobody will collect the mandate given to me.” He maintained that the primary elections of June 4 and 5 that produced him and other candidates of the party remain valid, adding that PDP did not hold primary elections in Ebonyi on June 28 and 29 as claimed by Odii. His words: “You are aware that my party, the PDP has issued me with a certificate of return as the authentic gubernatorial candidate of PDP in Ebonyi. “However, a day after the submission of my results and certificate of return issued to me, we heard that someone went to court to challenge our primaries. The truth is that the court does not belong to one person. We have appealed the judgement. And I want to tell my supporters not to panic because nobody can intimidate me or take away the mandate that Ebonyi PDP gave to me.”

Odii writes gubernatorial appeal pane

l Meanwhile, Odii has written to the party’s Gubernatorial Appeal Committee for the state to inquire which of the primaries the panel sat to reconcile. In a letter he personally signed, Odii maintained that the party conducted primary election to elect its gubernatorial candidate on May 29, which he participated and subsequently won, stressing that it didn’t have any backlash to warrant an appeal committee. He revealed that his emergence which is legitimate according to a judgement from a Federal High Court sitting in Abakaliki, which declared him as the duly elected candidate of the party is total and in order and that the party has no reason to toy with the order of a court of competent jurisdiction. He called on the NWC of the PDP to stop taking sides and ensure that the right thing is done to halt the danger of the party not having a candidate in the state. Suspension, counter-suspensions in SWC Last week, the crisis in the party took another dimension as a faction in the State Working Committee suspended Okorie as the state chairman of the party. Addressing journalists after its meeting, the state Legal Adviser of the party, Chief Mudi Erhenede, said very far reaching decisions were taken at the meeting. The Deputy Chairman of the party, Ifeanyi Nworie, on his part, accused Okorie of gross misconduct. He said: “Sequel to the emergency meeting of the state committee of PDP held today, the 4th day of July, certain decisions were reached for the overall interest of our party in Ebonyi State part of which is that we considered the activities of our state chairman, Mr. Tochukwu Okorie and his misconduct therein. “The State Committee in its meeting where the quorum was duly formed considered the fact that Tochukwu Okorie has not called for the State Working Committee meeting and other meetings of this committee for over four months now in line with the party constitution. “Secondly is his misconduct, when he brought a stranger and falsified the signature of the Treasurer of our party who is the signatory to our account, ignoring the Secretary and the Treasurer who are the signatory of the account and connived with the bank manager, Okocha Ekuma and they pulled 15 per cent remittance and other monies in our account amounting to 54 million naira. They pulled the amount without our formal resolution and they pulled our money unlawfully. “Thirdly is that he defrauded most of the aspirants during the sale of forms. Most of the administrative fees that should ordinarily go to the party account was diverted to his personal account and the most worrisome was that we woke in the morning and saw on the platform that there is a SEC meeting of Ebonyi PDP without in any way, we have never met as SWC to resolve call for SEC meeting. “But in obedience to the meeting, we were in the party Secretariat since morning and we were told that the meeting will commence by 12 noon only to get information that he went and held kangaroo meeting with few persons in a hotel when we have a befitting party office. As a sitting chairman, he joined an aspirant to file a suit against PDP at the Federal High Court, Abuja. It is consequent upon this that we resolved and passed a vote of no confidence on Mr. Tochukwu Okorie and he is hereby suspended for one month within which to face disciplinary action.” Okorie, a day after his suspension by the SEC faction, also addressed journalists at the party secretariat, where he announced the suspension of the deputy chairman (Nworie) as well as Treasurer (Obinna Iteshi), Legal Adviser (Mudi Erhenede) and Publicity Secretary (Nwoba Chika Nwoba). His words: “The State Executive Committee (SEC) of Ebonyi State chapter of the PDP held its meeting on Monday July 4, and made the following resolutions. “SEC appreciates and commends the resilience of the teeming members of the PDP in and indeed the entire good people of Ebonyi who have doggedly insisted on standing with the party in the face of the ferocious onslaughts constantly launched against the party by enemies within and without who have bound themselves in blood oath to stop at nothing until they have destroyed or at least weakened the party as the 2023 general elections approach. SEC wishes to assure Ndi Ebonyi that no amount of hooliganism will distract from our determination to kick out APC from Ebonyi Government House come 2023. To this end, SEC enjoins our people to stay focused eye on the ball and refuse to be distracted, intimidated and or cajoled as they prepare to cast their votes in forthcoming elections. “SEC received a memo for the inauguration of the 7-man State Disciplinary Committee brought pursuant to Section 57 (1) and (2) of the constitution of the PDP 2017 as amended. The committee was inaugurated and has since been transmitted to the National Executive Committee. “SEC received a memo for the ratification of the suspension of certain persons. The memo was based on the Decision of the State Working Committee following a petition brought by one Hon. Okuri Eze Reuben of Akaezeukwu ward against the following persons; i. Barr. Ifeanyi Nworie, Mr. Nwoba Chika Nwoba, Barr. Mudiaga Erhenede, Barr. Obinna Iteshi. “The above-named persons are accused of infractions as outlined in Section 58 (1) of the constitution of the PDP 2017 as amended. The petitioner had also attached a sworn affidavit in support of his petition. SEC unanimously approved and ratified the suspension for the period of one month as presented in the memo. “For the avoidance of doubt, Barr. Ifeanyi Nworie, Mr. Nwoba Chika Nwoba, Barr. Mudiaga Erhenede and Barr. Obinna Iteshi have been suspended from the party for a period of one month beginning July 4, in line with the extant provisions of the constitution of the PDP. Accordingly, the suspended members are barred from every activity of the party during the period of the suspension. They have also been referred to the State Disciplinary Committee for further hearing on the petition. They are advised to avail themselves of the opportunity of the sittings of the Disciplinary Committee to defend themselves in line with the rules of fair hearing. Meanwhile all documents and properties of the party in their possession must be returned no later than Friday July 8, 2022. As the crisis in Ebonyi PDP lingers, political pundits are predicting that the party may disintegrate before the 2023 election if the squabble is not resolved on time

