2023: Ebonyi, Rights groups bicker over campaign restrictions

Coalitions of Civil Society Organizations and United Political Parties in Ebonyi State are at loggerheads with the state government over restrictions on campaign in the state. Governor Dave Umahi had issued executive order against campaign in schools, markets and some other public places in the state.

But the rights groups and coalition of united political parties have condemned the restrictions describing it as tantamount to an ambush on the democratic process and a deliberate attempt to frustrate the peaceful conduct of the 2023 general election in the state. This was contained in a statement signed by Comrade Sampson Oko Nweke, State Chairman, Human Rights Defenders (HURIDE); Chinedum Elekwachi, State Chairman, Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP); Chief Alex Okemirie, Ebonyi First Vanguard and Amb Solomon Chukwu, Democratic Rights Ambassadors of Nigeria.

The statement reads: “It is an act of unconscionable corruption for Governor David Umahi to ban other political parties from campaigning in the state even when Umahi has converted Akanu Ibiam International Conference Centre, which is a public property to the Secretariat of All Progressives Congress, campaigning freely in public spaces and with public resources. “The operation of Section 1(3) of the 1999 CFRN (as amended) does permit that rights expressly confered on Ebonyi people by both the Nigerian Constitution and Electoral Act 2022 be taken away or encumbered via a malicious Executive Order.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...