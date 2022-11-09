News

2023: Ebonyi, Rights groups bicker over campaign restrictions

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya Comment(0)

Coalitions of Civil Society Organizations and United Political Parties in Ebonyi State are at loggerheads with the state government over restrictions on campaign in the state. Governor Dave Umahi had issued executive order against campaign in schools, markets and some other public places in the state.

But the rights groups and coalition of united political parties have condemned the restrictions describing it as tantamount to an ambush on the democratic process and a deliberate attempt to frustrate the peaceful conduct of the 2023 general election in the state. This was contained in a statement signed by Comrade Sampson Oko Nweke, State Chairman, Human Rights Defenders (HURIDE); Chinedum Elekwachi, State Chairman, Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP); Chief Alex Okemirie, Ebonyi First Vanguard and Amb Solomon Chukwu, Democratic Rights Ambassadors of Nigeria.

The statement reads: “It is an act of unconscionable corruption for Governor David Umahi to ban other political parties from campaigning in the state even when Umahi has converted Akanu Ibiam International Conference Centre, which is a public property to the Secretariat of All Progressives Congress, campaigning freely in public spaces and with public resources. “The operation of Section 1(3) of the 1999 CFRN (as amended) does permit that rights expressly confered on Ebonyi people by both the Nigerian Constitution and Electoral Act 2022 be taken away or encumbered via a malicious Executive Order.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Monguno denies report, says Buhari following up on arms procurement

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj-Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd), has assured that the worsening security situation in the country will soon be a thing of the past, as President Muhammadu Buhari has continued to follow-up on arms procurement processes. He said the development was informed by the President’s commitment towards ending threats to national security, […]
News

Governor Abiodun visits scene of OPIC Plaza gas explosion

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has paid a visit to the scene of OPIC Plaza fire outbreak, describing the incident as unfortunate and regrettable. The governor, who also condoled with the families of the victims, commended the bravery of men of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency for preventing the fire from wrecking more havoc. […]
News Top Stories

Religious Tolerance: Muslim clerics, monarchs worship in Kaduna church

Posted on Author Baba Negedu Kaduna

Muslim clerics and traditional rulers ye s t e rday joined worshippers at the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) Gospel Church on Lemu Road, Kaduna, as part of the effort to promote inter-faith harmony in the violence-prone state. The Senior Pastor, Rev. Joshua Anyam, said the invitation of Muslims was aimed at relating with their […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica