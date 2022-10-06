2023: Ebonyi Speaker woos APC guber

Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly and governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) in next year’s general election, Chief Francis Nwifuru, yesterday called on other governorship aspirants to join hands with him for the party’s success. In a statement after his name was published by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the candidate of the party for the governorship race, he called on other aspirants to come together and join him to serve the people of the state. He commended Governor Dave Umahi and other stakeholders of the party for finding him worthy to lead the line as the APC governorship candidate. He said: “I wish to thank all my fellow aspirants for the 2022 gubernatorial primary elections in the state for their firm belief and beautiful ideas for a better Ebonyi State.”

