2023: Ebonyi will not vote for Labour Party – Umahi

Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief Dave Umahi Monday said the state will not vote for the Labour Party in next year’s presidential election.

He said Ebonyi will only vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) which according to him has been so good to the state through various support to his administration.

He opined that the state that the Labour Party has helped should vote for the party and urged the people of the state to reject the party.

Umahi spoke at new exco chambers in the new government house, Centenary City, Abakaliki while addressing leaders of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), traditional rulers and Town Unions, members of the state executive council after swearing in newly appointed Commissioners and Special Assistants.

“Our party is APC and not the Labour Party. We will not vote for the Labour Party, we will vote for APC.

“The states that the Labour Party has helped should vote for them. The agenda of God for Ebonyi State is Ebonyi State agenda and that is what you should be telling them when they come to ask you will you vote for us?

“Tell them do not look for our votes, our votes belong to APC.

“Tinubu started with only one state and used it to liberate his people. We have to liberate ourselves from our brothers and sisters in the South East, we need it. We need to tell all of them that we have risen,” he said.

 

