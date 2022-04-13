2023: Ebonyi youths write Umahi, demand fair contest

A youth-based political organisation, the Ebonyi Solidarity Movement (ESM), has appealed to Governor Dave Umahi to ensure that his successor emerges from a free and fair contest in the 2023 general election. The youth also demanded for fair, free and democratic selection of aspirants that would fly the flags of the All progressives congress (APC) in the various elective positions in 2023.

The movement made the appeal yesterday in an Open Letter to the Governor dated April 10 and made available to journalists in Abakaliki, the state capital. The letter, which a copy was handed over to Chief Stanley Okoro-Emegha, Chairman of the All Progressives Congress party in the state and four other National Working Committee (NWC) members, was jointly signed by the group’s National Coordinator and National Secretary, Mr. Peter Oyon and Chijoke Ogah, respectively. The group urged Governor Umahi to disregard the “purported” endorsement of Mr. Francis Nwifuru, the Speaker of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly by the traditional rulers of Izzi extraction.

The youth said that the transition process provided another opportunity for the governor to engrave his name in gold in the annals of history, even as the body extolled the infrastructure and human capital development under the current administration.

