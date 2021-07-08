2023: Ebri, Oyegun, Okorocha support Southern Governors on power shift

Three former governors have thrown their weights behind the Southern Governors on shift of power in 2023. The former Governors are Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, the All Progressives Congress APC former National Chairman, Clement Ebri, former governor of Cross River State and Senator Rochas Okorocha, former governor of Imo State, spoke differently toNew Telegraph. According to them, the position of the Southern Governors on power shift to South in 2023 is a natural justice and should not be a contestable issue.

Oyegun, who said he would not speak for the opposition Peoples Democratic Party or any other, said that APC Presidential ticket should go to the South. He posited that if not that politics is about contestation, there should be no reason for anybody to contest zoning of APC presidential ticket to the South. He, however, advised that the Southern PDP politicians should also demand for the Presidential ticket of the party since they have done well in supporting the party. His words: I don’t expect the issue of APC Presidential ticket to cause argument between the South and the North.

By natural justice, the ticket is for the South. However, anybody who wants to contest can contest. “l will not speak for PDP or any other party since l am not their member, but would expect that they demand for the ticket of the party to come to the South, having worked and supported the party. Similarly, Senator Okorocha said that rotation of the Presidency from North to South was justice as it has been like that since 1999. He argued that a Southerner finished in 2007 and gave to a Northerner; a Northerner gave to a Southerner and a Southerner gave to a Northerner. After the Northerner, who is President Muhammadu Buhari, it should be a Southerner. For Ebri, anything short of a Southern President in 2023 would heighten the existing tension in the country. He called on all and sundry to support the Southern Presidency come 2023.

Reacting to the Southern Governors position on power shift, Ebri said, “I am in total support of the call by the Southern Governors for the presidency to shift to the South. That is fair, equitable and makes a lot of common sense. I don’t expect anybody who really loves this country to think otherwise at this time. Like Professor Itsey Sagay said, any attempt to do otherwise will have very serious consequences. Nigeria is built on a balance and anything to upset that balance will not augur well for us. We have so many problems already and to add to that by attempting to manipulate the system in favour of this thing going to the North will be very disastrous.

You can see the amount of rancour on the PIB bill and all of those things taking place at this time. I do not see how another tenure by a Northerner would be able to bring peace tothiscountry. ForGod’ssake, we are asking those who are scheming to make things happen other than the way it has happened in this country naturally to please have a rethink. Let them shelve their ambitions and allow this country to survive and the only way for this country to survive at this time with the present condition of the insecurity, lack of trust, division in the country is to have a Southerner on the position so to give every part of this countryasenseof belonging.

