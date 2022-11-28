2023: Echoes of leadership question

FELIX NWANERI reports on calls for emergence of visionary leadership in the forthcoming general election in order to ensure that government serves as a vehicle for attainment of the socioeconomic aspirations of citizens

If there is one major challenge that has faced Nigeria in more than half a century of her existence as an independent nation, it is incompetent leadership.

The leadership deficit that assails Africa’s most populous country is so legendary that from all indications, the nation has continued to lag behind in an emerging world order that emphasises clear-headed leadership. With an area of over 923,773 square kilometers, the largest single geographical unit along the west coast of Africa and the largest population in Africa, Nigeria has the most envious economic profile on the African continent.

The nation is the leading producer of crude oil and gas in Africa and 6th in the world. Her huge potential, notwithstanding, Nigeria remains a land of poverty and violence. This, many believe, was made possible, mainly by ineffective leadership as the country’s problem had never been paucity of funds and resources, but lack of political will on the part of her leaders to do the right thing.

According to these analysts, this explains why the country has stagnated in almost all facets, as it takes commitment and focus on the part of a leader to deliver good governance. Countries that have made progress, it was noted, enjoyed visionary leadership at different points in their history.

In Nigeria’s case, they put the blame on the process of emergence of her leaders. With a few exceptions, most Nigerian leaders since independence showed that they were never prepared for the Herculean task of leadership. Unarguably, most of them were railroaded into positions of leadership by circumstances.

In the First Republic, Alhaji Abubakar Tafawa-Balewa emerged as leader of government business in the parliament courtesy of an arrangement that he should hold forth for the Sardauna of Sokoto (Sir Ahmadu Bello) as Prime Minister in Lagos. Six years after, the five army majors led by Chukwuma Nzeogwu, who drew the blueprint for the first military coup that sacked the First Republic, ended up in jail, while Major General Johnson Aguiyi- Ironsi became the surprise beneficiary of the mutiny.

Aguiyi-Ironsi was still grappling with the challenges of the bad blood generated by the coup, when a counter-coup claimed his life, just six months after he assumed office and General Yakubu Gowon (then a Lt. Colonel), who was not actively involved in events until that point, was named head of state. The leader of the counter-coup and who later succeeded Gowon was General Murtala Mohammed.

General Obasanjo, who took over from Mohammed after his assassination in 1976, was equally not prepared for the job at the time, and he gave very graphic details of his lack of readiness in his book: “Not My Will.”

For Alhaji Shehu Shagari, the first executive president of Nigeria; he wanted a seat in the Senate before he was drafted to run for the presidency in 1979. What later became of his government, especially his inability to control some of his ministers proved that he was ill-prepared for the job.

The story of Obasanjo’s first coming is not different from that of his emergence as a civilian president in 1999. He was barely out of prison over alleged involvement in a plot to overthrow the then regime of General Sani Abacha, when he was “conscripted” into the race for the 1999 presidential election.

But unlike in his first coming, Obasanjo demonstrated that he learnt some leadership lessons after he stepped down as a military ruler given the way he ran state affairs between 1999 and 2007 that he was in office under a democratic setting. The same story of unpreparedness goes for late President Umar Yar‘Adua and his then deputy, Goodluck Jonathan, who succeeded Obasanjo.

Many still believe that they were singlehandedly handpicked by the then president. While Yar’Adua never showed interest in the presidency until he was drafted into the race by Obasanjo, Jonathan was set to contest the governorship election of his home state – Bayelsa – before he was equally picked by Obasanjo as Yar’Adua’s running mate.

As fate would have it, Jonathan became president three years into their four-year tenure, following Yar’Adua’s death in May 2010. Expectedly, Jonathan presented himself for re-election in 2011. He was so popular in the build-up to the poll that he got a pan Nigeria mandate. But the euphoria, which heralded his victory soon went down over what some Nigerians, particularly members of the opposition political parties termed his “government’s lack of vision.”

His inability to meet expectations of the people, perhaps, explained his loss to the candidate of the opposition and a former military leader, General Muhammadu Buhari, in the 2015 presidential election thereby making history as the first to defeat an incumbent president in Nigeria’s political history. He also became Nigeria’s second former military ruler after Obasanjo to return to power through the ballot. But not much has changed more than seven years of the Buhari administration.

The high level dissatisfaction and discontent in the polity that compelled most Nigerians to seek for a new beginning in 2015 are yet to be addressed. With inflation rate continuously rising and most Nigerians finding it difficult to meet their basic needs, the opposition insists that the country is now worse than how the APC met it. No doubt, the opposition’s stand is not unexpected given the fact that its job is to continuously put the ruling party on its toes.

According to most stakeholders, the 2023 general election offers Nigerians the opportunity to address the leadership question, particularly, the recruitment process as visionary and committed leadership is the principal element, which ensures that government serves as a vehicle for the attainment of the socio-economic aspirations of the people.

The national elections are scheduled to commence on February 25, 2023, with that for the presidency and National Assembly but its build-up has been characterized by politics of name-calling rather than that of issues. The campaigns for the 2023 presidential election is getting intense by the day but rather than most of the candidates focusing on issues, it is name-calling and verbal assaults as the contenders criss-cross the country to canvass for votes.

Campaigns for the election scheduled for February 25, 2023, commenced on September 28, but it has been characterized more by provocative and derogatory remarks being made by the presidential candidates and supporters of the leading political parties. Also, the political gladiators have continued to ignore the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC’s) insistence that all parties, their candidates and supporter play by the rules or risk being sanctioned.

But given the fact that leadership is not a tea-party, the consensus is that what the country needs at the various levels of government in 2023 are leaders with exceptional organisational skills and those who will perform instead of just making pronouncements; leaders who will initiate bold developmental programmes instead of seeking handouts from western nations and donor agencies, and leaders who will leave positive impacts instead of failures and excuses. Among those who hold this view is the Director of Publicity and Advocacy, Northern Elders Forum (NEF) and Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed.

He is of the view that the next president must act in the “opposite direction” to Buhari as Nigeria needs a leader, who realises the need to rebuild the country, secure Nigerians and boost the economy. His words: “The nation needs a leader, who will do the things that President Buhari hasn’t done, create inclusiveness as well as address resentments and frustrations in other parts of the country and in the North; speak and act for everybody.”

Against the backdrop that most successive Nigerian leaders were railroaded into leadership positions and as a result ended up giving excuses for failure rather than resolving issues they met on ground, it behooves on the citizenry to seize the opportunity of the forthcoming elections to ensure that the old variables that threw up such leaders will not determine the next crop of leaders.

