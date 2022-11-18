2023: Echoes of restructuring ahead of polls

FELIX NWANERI reports on the perspectives of the leading presidential candidates in the 2023 general election on restructuring of Nigeria, which many believe will place the country on the path of progress, but has remained a contentious issue

The need to restructure Nigeria has continued to dominate the political space for a long time. Calls against this backdrop are predicated on the dangers of ethnicity, religious bigotry and economic deprivation. However, the issue has been a sensitive and contentious subject between the Northern and Southern regions of Nigeria. Advocates of restructuring are of the view that Nigeria is likely to disintegrate if urgent steps are not taken to address pertinent questions of autonomy for the states, decentralisation of power, fiscal federalism and state police, among others given the growing discontentment in the polity.

The belief in most quarters is that the present federal system of government in operation has failed as it has only succeeded in creating a powerful Federal Government at the expense of the states and local governments. Some stakeholders have even queried whether Nigeria should continue to operate the presidential system of government and a full-time legislature in the face of dwindling resources.

It was noted that high cost of governance at the various levels of government – federal, states and local councils – partly explains reasons for the country’s stunted development despite abundant human and natural resources. The belief is that after deduction of running cost by the various levels of government, little or nothing is left for capital projects even as there are several ministries and agencies of government with functions, most times duplicates.

There is another political school that advocates a return to regionalism as the present 36-state structure is no longer sustainable. Advocates of regionalism are of the view that the proliferation of states has continued to impede the country’s progress.

Reference was made to India with a population of about 1.2 billion people but has only 28 states, while Nigeria with a population of about 200 million has 36 states that are mostly unviable as evident from the inability of many of them to even pay salaries of workers. The failure of most of the states to live up to their responsibilities, notwithstanding, some individuals and groups are still clamouring for the creation new states. Some of the demands, however, seem genuine given that they are inspired by the same concerns that preceded state creations in the past – minority fears, inequality and skewed development.

Some advocates of restructuring are also calling for re-tooling of the Nigerian federalism by tinkering with items on the Exclusive and Concurrent Legislative lists as contained in the 1999 Constitution (as amended). It was advanced that the powers of the Federal Government should be whittled down as it seems that it is the only government in place with the 65 items it has powers on in the Exclusive Legislative List. To some of the stakeholders, the unitary constitution/system of government presently in place under the guise of a federal system has failed to solve the country’s numerous problems hence restructuring cannot be more urgent than now that Nigeria is faced with existential threats over agitations for self-determination and insecurity.

The scary security situation has prompted some geopolitical zones to opt for self-help by establishing security outfits as the Nigerian state has failed to perform its core function of protecting its citizens. The situation is worsened by the proposition of some state government’s that the people should defend themselves against bandits, insurgents and other criminal elements, who are increasingly acquiring sophisticated weapons. However, there is a political school, which believes that the call for restructuring is illmotivated. Members of this political school predicate their position on the fear of disintegration. The fears notwithstanding, calls for restructuring keep resonating across the country.

Previous attempts

There is no doubt that Nigeria’s fragmentation predates independence given her over 300 ethnic groups; however, there have been efforts by successive administrations to cement the crack by bringing Nigerians together to discuss on national issues but such talks failed to meet the peoples’ expectations and as a result, their reports/recommendations ended up in the archives. Such discourses include the 1994/1995 Constitutional Conference (CC) by the regime of late General Sani Abacha and the 2005 National Political Reform Conference (NPRC), convoked by then President Olusegun Obasanjo and the 2014 National Conference convoked by the Goodluck Jonathan administration.

The 2014 confab

The 2014 National Conference was packaged by a 13-member Presidential Advisory Committee on National Dialogue headed by Senator Femi Okurounmu and the 492 delegates selected from across the country for the confab were inaugurated on March 17, 2014. The conference, headed by a former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Idris Kutigi, was originally billed to last three months but was granted one month extension. It concluded committee sittings and plenary sessions in mid-July after which delegates went on a short break to enable the conference’s secretariat compile the report.

The delegates returned to approve the draft report after which it finally wound up following a motion by Second Republic Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Richard Akinjide, and seconded by Yadoma Mandara, who was the youngest delegate. Consequently, its report was submitted to then President Jonathan on August 21, 2014. The conference was tested by some thorny national issues such as resource control, derivation principle, Land Use Act, national security among others, but at the end of deliberations, the delegates were able to reach common grounds on most of the issues by consensus and they made some far-reaching recommendations.

The 22-volume report of the confab, totaling 10,335 pages contained about 600 resolutions. Top among the recommendations were the creation of 18 new states; three per geo-political zone and an additional state for the South-East to make the zone have equal number of states with the other zones except the North-West which has seven. It also recommended that states willing to merge can also do so based on certain conditions. On resource control/derivation principle/ fiscal federalism, the conference recommended that the Federal Government should set up a technical committee to determine the appropriate percentage on issues of reconstruction and rehabilitation of areas ravaged by insurgency and internal conflicts as well as solid minerals development.

It also recommended that the sharing of the funds to the Federation Account among the three tiers of government should be done in the following manner: Federal Government – 42.5 per cent, state governments – 35 per cent and local governments 22.5 per cent, while the percentage given to population and equality of states in the existing sharing formula should be reduced. On forms of government, the confab recommended what it termed “Modified Presidential System,” a home-made model of government that effectively combines the presidential and parliamentary systems of government. According to the recommendation, the president shall pick the vice president from the legislature; should select not more than 18 ministers from the six geopolitical zones and not more than 30 per cent of his ministers from outside the legislature. It also recommended for a reduction in the cost of governance by pruning the number of political appointees and using staff of ministries where necessary.

The conference endorsed the bi-cameral legislature in place but recommended that all elected members of the legislative arms of all the tiers of government should serve on part-time basis. It also recommended that the presidential power should rotate between the North and the South and among the six geopolitical zones, while the governorship will rotate among the three senatorial districts in a state. On the contentious issue of local governments as the third tier of government, the confab recommended that the councils should no longer be the third tier of government rather the federal and states are to be the only tiers of government.

It recommended that states can create as many local governments they want; the Joint State/Local Government Account be scrapped, while the constitution should fix the tenure for local governments at three years. The conference also recommended the scrapping of State Independent Electoral Commission (SIECs). The confab also recommended for the removal of immunity clause if the offences attract criminal charges to encourage accountability by those managing the economy; independent candidacy so that every Nigerian who meets the specified condition in the Electoral Act should be free to contest elections; special courts to handle corruption cases; amendment to the Land Tenure Act to take care of compensation and stoppage of governments sponsorship of Christian and Muslim pilgrimages to the holy lands, among several others.

Jonathan, who assured that the report would be passed to the Council of State and the National Assembly for legislation added that the Federal Government will act on aspects of the report that require executive action. This negated initial belief that the confab recommendations would be subjected to a referendum. The then president, who also said the successful conclusion of the conference proved cynics wrong, allayed the fear that the confab report would not be implemented. Despite the assurance on the report’s implementation and the belief among Nigerians that restructuring will restore Nigeria to the path of progress, the then PDP-led government failed to commence the recommendations (even those that required administrative fiat) until it lost power in the 2015 general elections. Also, the 7th National Assembly never debated the report until it wound up.

APC-led administration’s volte-face

The party’s loss of power, which saw the ascension of the then All Progressives Congress (APC) that boycotted the conference, prompted many to express doubt over the implementation of the confab report. The fear was confirmed, when President Muhammadu Buhari, described the conference as a misplacement of priority.

His words: “I advised against the issue of National Conference. You would recall that ASUU (Academic Staff Union of Universities) was on strike then for almost nine months. The teachers in the tertiary institutions were on strike for more than a year, yet that government had about N9 billion to organise that meeting (National Conference) and some (members) were complaining that they hadn’t even been paid.

“I never liked the priority of that government on that particular issue, because what it meant is that the discussions on what the National Assembly ought to do were more important than keeping our children in schools. That is why I haven’t even bothered to read it or asked for a briefing on it and I want it to go into the so-called archives.” Despite Buhari’s reluctance to implement the confab report, it has been persistent clamour for restructuring of Nigeria and its advocates keep growing in numbers by the day. This, perhaps, explained why the ruling party set up a committee on restructuring in August 2017.

The committee initially had 10 members but its membership was later expanded to 23. Its mandate was to distill the true intent and definition of true federalism as promised by the party during the campaigns for the 2015 elections, and to take a studied look on the report of the various national conferences, especially that of 2014 and come up with recommendations.

Chaired by Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir el Rufai, the committee in the cause of its duty held town hall meetings in the respective six geopolitical zones, and submitted its report on January 24, 2018 to the then APC National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun. Among its recommendations are resource control, state police, control of local governments by states, constitutional amendment to allow merger of states, state court of appeal and independent candidacy.

El Rufai, who revealed that 8,014 people were engaged by the committee in the course of its research and that Nigerians indicated interest in 24 issues, announced that out of these 24 items, the committee made recommendation on 13 of them. His words then: “After four months of rigorous research, we are pleased to inform the chairman we have completed our assignment and are here to present our report. Our report is in four volumes.

“The report is in four volumes with Volume One containing background information of the research and recommendations; Volume Two, Action plans from the research to implement its resolution and draft of bills; Volume Three, Media reports and the result of the online survey of the issue and Volume Four, the appendix- summary of all memoranda received. “I’ll like to highlight some principal recommendation by the committee. We articulated 14 issues re-occurring in previous conferences. At the end of our rigorous research, debates and deliberations, we came up with 24 items that Nigerians have indicated interest views that balance our federation.

“These items are; creation of states, merger of states, delegation principle, fiscal federalism, devolution of power and resources between state, federal and local governments, federating units, form of government, independent candidacy, land tenure system, local government autonomy ,power sharing and rotation, resource control, types of legislature, demand for affirmation for vulnerable groups; people with disabilities, women and youth, ministerial appointment, citizenship, state constitution, community participation, minimum wage, governance, judiciary, state re-alignment and border adjustment, circular status of the federation; and referendum. “We articulated only 13 issues from the various opinions expressed by Nigerians in our engagement, identified these 24 issues for which the committee deliberated and has made recommendations in the report. We went ahead to look at these recommendations to convert them into concrete actions that the party, government and the National Assembly can take to re-balance our federation.”

Odigie-Oyegun, who praised members of the committee for a job well done, promised that the report would get expeditious consideration by the party. “I am going to promise that before the middle of February, it would have been considered and decided upon by the various structures of the party. The NEC and the Caucus of the party and whatever is there after will be presented to the authorities as the considered view and decision of the APC for appropriate implementation,” he said. Expectedly, cautious optimism greeted the assurance by the then APC national chairman as some members of the opposition described the ruling party’s move as a ploy to buy time ahead of the 2019 elections. This belief was justified as nothing came out of the committee’s report till date.

2023 presidential poll rekindles the debate

Again, it is echoes of restructuring ahead of the 2023 presidential election as some leaders of the various ethnic nationalities are insisting that they will not back any candidate, whose position on restructuring is not in tandem with the stand of Nigerians. Among those who hold this view is the leader of Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo. The elder statesman, at a time, said “any election before restructuring is an exercise in futility.” President General of apex Igbo body, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prof. George Obiozor, who also believes that only restructuring can prevent Nigeria from disintegration, described the country’s present challenges as a political tragedy waiting to manifest. “Countries are born with political tragedies waiting to happen and our history shows that Nigeria is one of them. All signs of national tragedies foretold are present today in full force in Nigeria. In fact, it would require a restructured Nigeria to contain the present forces and tendencies towards a synchronized national crisis and even a possibility of national disintegration.” Obviously, among most citizens, the consensus is that it was time that Nigeria is restructured, however, New Telegraph takes a look at the leading presidential candidates for the 2023 general election and their respective perspectives on restructuring.

Bola Tinubu – All Progressives Congress

There is no doubt that the national leader and 2023 presidential candidate of the ruling APC has been in the vanguard of the campaign for true federalism over the years and his view had always been that devolution of power to the component units of the country will pave way for genuine development and growth. A former governor of Lagos State, Tinubu had persistently said he was opposed to “federalism operated as a unitary monster.” According to him, “the Federal Government is taking on too much. We can’t flourish with the over concentration of power in the centre.

Some of the 68 items on the Exclusive Legislative List should be transferred to a Residual List as it was in most of our several constitutions.” He premised his argument on the 1963 Constitution that conceded extensive powers to the regions because of their closeness to the people, a development, he said, enabled them to carry out immense responsibility as they deemed.

He maintained that items such the police, prisons, stamp duties, taxation, regulation of tourist traffic, registration of businesses, incorporation of business and companies, censors and traffic on federal trunk road passing through states, among others, that are transferred from the Concurrent to the Exclusive List, should be treated as state matters.

He also opined that the chronic problem of nationwide lack of electricity would be resolved if the states are allowed to generate, transmit and distribute electricity to areas not covered by the national grid, in addition to authority to issue certificate of occupancy for electricity power lines. Sharing his thoughts on restructuring at a time, Tinubu said: “Our system remains too centralized with too much power and money remaining within the federal might.

This imbalance leads to relative state weakness. We need to overhaul how revenues are allocated between the states and the Federal Government. I must state what for many of us may seem a novel idea. But this concept is one that has directed the fiscal policies of other nations for several decades. “If we are to catch these other nations in development, it is a prerequisite that we match them in the efficiency of governmental fiscal roles and operations regarding the national government and our subnational political units.

“Given its unique currency-issuing power, the Federal Government can never be starved of the naira required to fulfill its core functions. Due to this currency power, the Federal Government does not necessarily need naira revenue to survive. The Federal Government can never be short of naira unless it creates myopic laws and regulations to so hamstrung the federal government. “We have been taught that such confining measures are necessary to contain inflation. However, they have not been successful in containing inflation and in the long term probably add to inflation.

What they have been being terribly efficient at is reducing growth, jobs, and development and bringing recurrent recession. “Because the federal government is not revenue constrained, it is just that the federal government not retain so much naira revenue to the detriment of the states. States on the other hand are naira constrained. They can only spend what they take in as revenue.

Thus, it is imperative that states are given more revenue that they can do more things. “Perhaps the single most important factor in economic development is power generation. States currently are shut out from this vital sector even though the nation suffers a paucity of power. States must be allowed to engage in power generation as long as their efforts are consistent with and do not undermine federal labors in this sector.

“If we begin these fundamental changes, then our states will become stronger, more able catalysts of economic development. By instituting true federalism, we open the door not only to prosperity but to greater democracy and openness throughout Nigeria. This will help bring peace and tranquility where there is now tension and uncertainty about the pathway our nation is on.”

But unfolding his agenda on restructuring before some northern political leaders, recently in Kaduna, the APC presidential candidate noted that restructuring of the country requires consensus. Tinubu explained that state police and fiscal restructuring are constitutional matters requiring consensus or broad support. According to him, the consensus on restructuring will require the input of critical stakeholders, including the council of state, legislature, judiciary, state governments, traditional institutions and groups. His words: “I am aware of the recent resolution of Northern governors and traditional rulers on the issue of state police. However, it is pertinent that the issue of state police, just like the larger debate around restructuring, is a constitutional matter that requires consensus building. “The consensus on restructuring will require the input of critical stakeholders, including the council of state, legislature, judiciary, state governments, traditional institutions and groups.” “I must say here that restructuring means different things to different people. That is why those who didn’t understand the meaning of restructuring did not even follow up on the very good job done by Governor Nasir el-Rufai on this.”

Atiku Abubakar – Peoples Democratic Party

The former vice president (1999-2007), who has equally been in the vanguard of the restructuring debate, is of the view that Nigeria as currently constituted is not working. He believes that greater autonomy to states is the panacea to the country’s multi-faceted internal crisis. He said his restructuring agenda is to make government more efficient. To this end, Atiku said he will encourage the National Assembly and state Houses of Assembly to come up with constitutional amendments that will give more powers and resources to state and local governments.

“Nigeria is not working as it should, and part of the reason is the poor way we have structured our economy and governance, especially since 1960. An excessively powerful centre does not equate to national unity. Absolutely not! If anything, it has made our unity more fragile, our government more unstable and our country more unsafe. We must renegotiate our union in other to make it strong.

“Greater autonomy, power and resources for state and local authority will give the federations units greater freedom and flexibility to address local issues for their priorities and peculiarities. It will reduce the premium placed on capturing power at the centre. It will reduce insecurity. It will promote healthy rivalry amongst federations units.” “The Federal Government is too big and too powerful relative to the federating units. That situation needs to change and calling for that change is patriotic,” he said, adding that Nigerians should desist from labeling those clamouring for restructuring of the Nigerian federation as working for the breakup of the country.

Peter Obi – Labour Party

The presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP) and a former governor of Anambra State believes that restructuring will boost Nigeria’s economy as well as end insecurity in the country. He is also of the view that with restructuring, governors would look inward to make their states productive, while state, local and community police would be set up to tackle criminality within their areas. His words: “Restructuring the country will bring out the comparative advantage of every state and our natural resources that are lying waste will be fully harnessed.

“It is unfortunate that some governors believe in going to Abuja monthly to get federal allocation from proceeds of oil. They have forgotten that the price of oil in the international market has depreciated and will continue to depreciate. “No developed country in the world depends on crude oil but they invest in their children, agriculture and encourage small and medium enterprises by giving out soft loans and other incentives.

So, there is urgent need to restructure the country for the economy to grow to a desired level.” It is against this backdrop that Obi, who was the vice presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2019 elections, cautioned against misleading Nigerians that restructuring is a deliberate plan to divide the country. According to him, “rather, it (restructuring) should be seen as a move to build the ailing economy and restore adequate security in the country” even as it help to ensure adequate funding of primary and post-primary schools as well as higher institutions.

Obi is also of the view that restructuring will also enable states to make robust investment in agriculture, achieve food security and create more employment opportunities. He said: “In the 1960s and 1970s, agriculture was the major foreign exchange earner for the country. In the North, we had groundnut pyramids, in the West we had cocoa and the East had palm oil and Nigeria was among the best economies in the world. “Today, the Netherlands as a country uses its exports from agricultural products and flowers to get billions of dollars in foreign exchange to sustain its economy.”

Rabiu Kwankwaso – New Nigeria Peoples Party

For the former governor of Kano State, restructuring of the country would be accorded priority if his party, New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) forms the next government. Kwankwaso, who maintained that Nigeria will witness accelerated development if restructured, said restructuring will strengthen the various federating units to reach their potential to promote the country’s prosperity.

Kwankwaso said he is a strong advocate of restructuring and will speed up the development of the country, if elected president. “There have been agitations for restructuring in the South West and other parts of the country. Let me assure you that I am for anything that will promote the country’s progress. I am for anything that will deliver democratic dividends. I support restructuring and I am going to implement it if elected,” he said.

