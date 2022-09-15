2023: Echoes of visionary leadership

FELIX NWANERI reports on calls for Nigeria to get her leadership recruitment process right in the 2023 general election as visionary leadership ensures that government serves as vehicle for attainment of the socioeconomic aspirations of citizens

Nigeria’s major challenge in more than half a century of her existence as an independent nation is inept leadership. The leadership deficit that assails Africa’s most populous country is so legendary that from all indications, the nation has continued to lag behind in an emerging world order that emphasises clear-headed governance. With a few exceptions, Nigeria has been struck by a string of incompetent leaders at the various levels of governance and who have ran the country aground, while less endowed nations that had independence the same time with her, have continued to make progress. With an area of over 923,773 square kilometers, the largest single geographical unit along the west coast of Africa and the largest population in Africa, Nigeria has the most envious economic profile on the African continent. The nation is the leading producer of crude oil and gas in Africa and 6th in the world. However, despite her huge potential, Nigeria remains a land of poverty and violence. This, many believe, was made possible, mainly by incompetent leadership. Most analysts believe that Nigeria’s problem is not paucity of funds and resources, but lack of political will on the part of her leaders to do the right thing. According to those who hold the view, the country has continued to stagnate in almost all facets as it takes commitment and focus on the part of a leader to deliver good governance. They further opined that whereas countries that have made progress, enjoyed visionary leadership at different points in their history, in Nigeria’s case, the process of emergence of her leaders has always been faulty, which explains the attendant failure.

Catalogue of unprepared leaders

Most Nigerian leaders since independence showed that they were never prepared for the Herculean task of leadership. Unarguably, most of them were railroaded into positions of leadership by circumstances. In the First Republic, Alhaji Abubakar Tafawa-Balewa emerged as leader of government business in the parliament courtesy of an arrangement that he should hold forth for the Sardauna of Sokoto (Sir Ahmadu Bello) as Prime Minister in Lagos. Six years after, the five army majors led by Chukwuma Nzeogwu, who drew the blueprint for the first military coup that sacked the First Republic, ended up in jail, while Major General Johnson Aguiyi- Ironsi became the surprise beneficiary of the mutiny. Aguiyi-Ironsi was still grappling with the challenges of the bad blood generated by the coup, when a counter-coup claimed his life six months after he assumed office and General Yakubu Gowon (then a Lt. Colonel), who was not actively involved in events until that point, was named head of state.

The leader of that counter-coup, General Murtala Mohammed, later succeeded Gowon. General Olusegun Obasanjo, who took over from Mohammed after his assassination in 1976, was equally not prepared for the job at the time, and he gave graphic details of his lack of readiness in his book: “Not My Will.”

For Alhaji Shehu Shagari, the first executive president of Nigeria; he wanted a seat in the Senate before he was drafted to run for the presidency in 1979. What later became of his government, especially his inability to control some of his ministers proved that he was ill-prepared for the job. The story of Obasanjo’s first coming is not different from that of his emergence as a civilian president in 1999. He was barely out of prison over alleged involvement in a plot to overthrow the then regime of General Sani Abacha, when he was “conscripted” into the race for the 1999 presidential election. However, unlike in his first coming, Obasanjo demonstrated that he learnt some leadership lessons after he stepped down as a military ruler given the way he piloted affairs of the country between 1999 and 2007 that he was in office under a democratic setting.

The same story of unpreparedness goes for late President Umar Yar‘Adua and his then deputy, Goodluck Jonathan, who succeeded Obasanjo. Many still believe that they were singlehandedly handpicked by the then president. While Yar’Adua never showed interest in the presidency until he was drafted into the race by Obasanjo, Jonathan was set to contest the governorship election of his home state (Bayelsa) before he was equally picked by Obasanjo as Yar’Adua’s running mate. As fate would have it, Jonathan became president three years into their four-year tenure, following Yar’Adua’s death in May 2010. Expectedly, Jonathan presented himself for re-election in 2011.

He was so popular in the build-up to the poll that he got a pan Nigeria mandate. But the euphoria, which heralded his victory soon went down over what some Nigerians, particularly members of the opposition political parties termed his “government’s lack of vision.” His inability to meet expectations of the people, perhaps, explained his loss to the candidate of the opposition and a former military leader, General Muhammadu Buhari, in the 2015 presidential election thereby making history as the first to defeat an incumbent president in Nigeria’s political history. He also became Nigeria’s second former military ruler after Obasanjo to return to power through the ballot.

But not much has changed more than seven years of the Buhari administration. The high level dissatisfaction and discontent in the polity that compelled most Nigerians to seek for a new beginning in 2015 are yet to be addressed. While the President and his party have persistently appealed to Nigerians to bear with them while they work out measures to alleviate the sufferings of the citizenry, the opposition political parties keep reminding them of their promises to turn things around within the shortest possible time. With inflation rate continuously rising and most Nigerians finding it difficult to meet their basic needs amidst insecurity across the country, most citizens and the opposition political parties insist that Nigeria is now worse than how the APC met it in 2015.

2023 and leadership recruitment process

No doubt, the opposition’s stand on the scorecard of the present administration is not unexpected given the fact that its job is to continuously put the ruling party on its toes, but the discontent in the polity, has once again, raised the leadership question, particularly, the recruitment process as visionary and committed leadership is the principal element that ensures that government serves as a vehicle for the attainment of the socio-economic aspirations of the people. According to most stakeholders, Nigeria must get her leadership recruitment process right in the 2023 general election given the myriad of problems the country is facing at the moment, most importantly, existential threats to its unity. Already candidates for the presidential election and other polls have emerged. Among those who would be flying the flags of their respective parties in the presidential poll include former Vice President Atiku Abubakar (Peoples Democratic Party – PDP), Bola Tinubu (All Progressives Congress – APC), Rabiu Kwankwaso (New Nigeria Peoples Party – NNPP), Peter Obi (Labour Party – LP), Malik Ado- Ibrahim (Young Peoples Party – YPP), Omoyele Sowore (Africa Action Congress – AAC) and Dan Nwanyanwu (Zenith Labour Party – ZLP). Others are Yabagi Sani (Action Democratic Party – ADP), Adewole Adebayo (Social Democratic Party – SDP), Kola Abiola (Peoples Redemption Party – PRP), Hamza Al-Mustapha (Action Alliance – AA), Christopher Imumolen (Accord Party – AP), Dumebi Kachikwu (African Democratic Congress – ADC), Yusuf Mamman Dan Talle (Allied Peoples Movement – APM), Peter Umeadi (All Progressive Grand Alliance – APGA), Sunday Adenuga (Boot Party – BP), Osita Nnadi (Action Peoples Party – APP) and Okwudili Nwa-Anyajike (National Rescue Movement – NRM).

Religious, ethnic cards dominate debate

The presidential election is scheduled for February 25, 2023, but its buildup has been characterized by more of name-calling as well as ethnic and religious cards being played by some of the contenders and their political parties. Little or no attention is being paid to issues. The debate over the years has always been about the place of religion in the polity and the questions against this backdrop are: Can politics be separated from religion, and should religion play active role in Nigeria’s politics? These questions have perhaps defied answers over the years because Nigeria is a country of multi-ethnic nationalities and multi-religious people.

The main religious groups are Muslims, Christians and African Traditional Religionists. Adherents of the Islamic faith dominate the northern part of the country, while Christians are dominant in the southern part. Some analysts have argued that politics is not bigger than religion, and that there is no way both can be separated.

There is political school that is of the belief that religion, being the driving force of politics all over the world, to separate the two maybe the most difficult task. However, there is another political school that believes that religion should have no place in politics. According to members of this political school, the Church/Mosque and the government are two separate offices and should not be joined.

The fear of members of the latter political school is the danger of allowing politicians to smuggle religion into politics. It was argued that the interest of the country and its people would be better served if religion is taken away from politics and by ensuring that politicians do not drag politics into religion. There is another belief that separation of religion and state affairs does not mean that those who are religious cannot be part of the electoral process. This conviction, perhaps, explains the interest of adherents of the various faiths in the 2023 electoral process, particularly the controversy over All Progressives Congress (APC) Muslim/ Mulsim presidential ticket.

However, such awakening of political consciousness among Nigerians has re-echoed the contentious issue of religion and politics in a country, where faith carries an enormous weight. Unlike in the past, when indifference was the word for such ticket, the choice of a former governor of Borno State, Senator Kashim Shettima (a northern Muslim) by the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu (a southern Muslim), has triggered a debate that is reverberating ahead of the 2023 elections.

Stakeholders speak

Although the campaigns have not officially commenced, most stakeholders are insisting on issue-based campaigns as only the emergence of a visionary leader, who understands the critical problems of the country. According to them, leadership is not a tea-party, so what Nigeria needs at the various levels of government in 2023, are leaders with exceptional organisational skills and who will perform instead of just making pronouncements; leaders who will initiate bold developmental programmes instead of seeking handouts from western nations and donor agencies, and leaders who will leave positive impacts instead of failures and excuses. Among those who hold this view include former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida; Director of Publicity and Advocacy, Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed and a former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and a 2023 presidential aspirant, Prof. Kingsley Moghalu. Babangida, who spoke in an interview to mark his 80th birthday in August last year, said the next president should not only be in his 60s, but with contacts across the nation and had been traversing the geo-political zones marketing their acceptability and capacity. His words: “I have started visualising a good Nigerian leader.

That is, a person, who travels across the country and has a friend virtually everywhere he travels to and he knows at least one person that he can communicate with. That is a person, who is very verse in economics and is also a good politician, who should be able to talk to Nigerians and so on. I have seen one, or two or three of such persons already in his sixties.” For Baba-Ahmed, the next president must act in the “opposite direction” to Buhari as Nigeria needs a leader who realises the need to rebuild the country, secure Nigerians and boost the economy.

“The nation needs a leader, who will do the things that President Buhari hasn’t done, create inclusiveness, address resentment and frustration in other parts of the country and in the North and speak and act for everybody,” he said. He added that Nigerians have been governed by “poor leaders” in the past 10 years and if the citizens do not get it right in 2023, the country may not survive. His words: “The 2023 general election is not an ordinary election, if we don’t substantially change the leadership of this country in 2023, this country is sunk. The politicians would use religion, party lines to divide us but in the end what will be left is a broken country of divided people. “Nigeria has to go through a major reform and part of the process has to start now.

We need to improve the quality of our leadership. In the last 10 years, we have elected poor leaders. We need to elect good leaders who will care about the poor, about the children of the poor, about the education of the poor, about security of everybody. We need to elect good leaders in 2023 or this country is finished.” Moghalu, on his part, said: “We are too absorbed in this country with ‘our differences’ and Lord Lugard. With very few exceptions like Japan and the Koreas, most countries in the world are made up of different ethnic groups. Insisting on a quest for ethnic purity as the basis of nationhood, Nigeria will have to become 250 countries. Is that realistic? “Our diversity, coming from an artificial amalgamation of different ethnic groups, is doubtless a challenge because nations grow organically based on mutual trust. But it can be well managed if we have good leadership that creates a level playing field with justice and equity.

It can even be our strength just as in the United States. “The real vehicle to achieve this and correct the inequities is a constitutional restructuring that creates a much better and workable federalism. Those who resist this are Nigeria’s biggest enemies.

It is also the best way to deal with separatist agitations. A failure to restructure Nigeria after the 2023 elections, with all the economic and security pressures we face, is an invitation to what those who mischaracterize and oppose restructuring say they want to avoid. “Nations can fail, or be dismembered. History teaches us this. See Soviet Union, Yugoslavia, India/Pakistan/Bangladesh.

The separation of Czechoslovakia into Czech Republic and Slovakia is a very rare case of a peaceful breakup. Nigeria can work. But we must do the work to make it work. We hurt ourselves by playing the ostrich.” Chief Okoi Obono-Obla, a former chairman of the disbanded Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property (SPIP), who also spoke on the issue, is of the view that the next president must be a nationalist.

His words: “The next president must be a patriot or nationalist, a true leader who will see the country as his constituency and somebody who will not be beholden or pander to any sectional interest or any vested political interest or business interest; a reformer in the mold of President Dwight Roosevelt of the United States, who that took his country from the lowest ebb of horrible economic depression to a world economic and military power within 15 years.

“I am looking for a Lee Kuan Yew, who transformed Singapore from a social and economic backwater to a technological advanced and industrialized country within 30 years.” For the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah, Nigeria needs a person “with a heart, a sense of empathy and a soul on fire” as her next president. He said: “The greatest challenge now is how to begin a process of reconstructing our nation hoping that we can hang on and survive the 2023 elections. The real challenge before us now is to look beyond politics and face the challenge of forming character and faith in our country.

Here, leaders of religion, Christianity and Islam, need to truthfully face the role of religion in the survival of our country. “The Nigerian Constitution has very clearly delineated the fine boundaries between religion and politics. Yet many politicians continue to behave as if they are presiding over both the political and the spiritual realms in their states rather than governing in a democracy. “2023 beckons and the stage is set. The challenge is whether we have learnt any lessons from the tragedy that has afflicted us in the last few years.

The presidency of Nigeria is not a human right based on ethnic, religious or regional sentiments. The next president of Nigeria must be a man or woman with a heart, a sense of empathy and a soul on fire that can set limits to what human indignities visited on citizens that he or she can tolerate.

“We have no need for any further empty messianic rhetoric laced with deceitful and grandiose religiosity. We need someone who can fix our broken nation, rid our people of the looming dangers of hunger and destitution. Whoever wants to govern us must illustrate that he or she understands what has turned our nation into a national hospital and show us plans for our discharge from this horror.” No doubt most successive Nigerian leaders were railroaded into leadership positions and they ended up giving excuses for failure rather than resolving issues they met on ground, however, it behooves on the citizenry to seize the opportunity of the forthcoming 2023 general election to ensure that the old variables that threw up such leaders will not determine the next crop of leaders.

