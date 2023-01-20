Faith

2023 Economic survival hangs on restructuring – Okotie

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Former presidential candidate and interim government campaigner, Rev Chris Okotie has warned that Nigeria’s future is guaranteed only when the country is restructured.

In continuation of his interim government campaign which he began in 2019, Okotie said that for Nigeria to overcome the 2023 global economic headwinds predicted by experts, the country would need strong governance structures and a stable polity which are absent in the present constitution.

The cleric said, in his New Year message released by his media adviser, Ladi Ayodeji in Lagos during the week, that unless his Aboriginal Democracy proposition is adopted, the country could flounder under a severe socio-political and economic crisis.

Okotie observed that, given the fact that 80 percent of our income is used to service our current debt of N77 trillion, against a backdrop of a bloated bureaucracy, the country has no choice under the current constitution than to keep borrowing to run the country.

He said, in the light of this reality, a new constitution is required to deal with all the existential problems in all spheres of our national life, which is why Aboriginal Democracy is recommended.

Okotie expressed concern that the IMF has warned that one third of the world, including Nigeria would be in recession this year.

He urged his congregation at his church, during the New Year’s service to pray for the peace and prosperity of Nigeria.

“Every member of this church should continue to set aside a few hours to pray for Nigeria because the Household of God was set up to play a pivotal role in the destiny of this country, that’s why I am involved in the political process,” he said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Faith

I won’t disappoint Nigerians in NCPC – Rev. Pam

Posted on Author From Musa Pam, Jos

The newly appointed Executive Secretary of Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam has promised that he would not disappoint the expectations of President Muhammadu Buhari and the people who trusted him to serve in the Commission. The NCPC boss equally said, he would fight corruption and redeem the image of Nigeria globally as […]
Faith

COVID-19: CAN directs all worshippers to wear face masks

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

…says there must be no exception The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has directed all churches to ensure all worshippers wear face masks during service and any one sick or elderly should remain at home. A new guideline on COVID-19 released on Monday and made available to newsmen by CAN’s General Secretary, Barr. Joseph Bade […]
Faith

Jubilations as RCCG marks 70-year of existence

Posted on Author Stories by Chinyere Abiaziem

There is a great measure of joy in the air for members and associates of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) as the 70th anniversary of the church tagged ‘Perfect Jubilee’ which coincides with the annual August convention begins tomorrow, August 8 and ends Sunday, August 14 at the Lagos-Ibadan expressway Redemption campground.   […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica