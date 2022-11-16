News

2023: Editors resolve to put political actors on their toes

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) says since the media has a greater stake in promoting the cause of democracy, its survival, growth and development, it has decided to put political actors on their toes. The NGE said this in a communiqué at the end of its 18th All Nigeria Editors Conference (ANEC), with a theme: “Political Landscape, Credible Elections And The Role of Editors organised by the editors and held in Owerri, Imo State, between November 9 and 13. According to the body’s President Mustapha Isah and the General Secretary Iyobosa Uwugiaren, 320 editors representing print, broadcast and online media attended the conference.

Noting that the media has a responsibility to ensure that political actors abide by issue-based campaigns, the editors said there is an urgent need for the media to play down on reports that tend to exacerbate divisive tendencies as part of the process of promoting the integration of the different peoples of Nigeria.

‘’The media should unequivocally set the agenda of discourse to prevent mischief makers from holding sway. Journalists must ensure that those who seek to lead the people at different levels are properly grilled in order to present the people with informed choices. ‘’The media, more than any other institutions in the country, is equipped to check the drift towards insanity.”

 

