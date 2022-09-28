2023: Edo LP confirms Ativie’s candidacy for House of Reps

The Edo State chapter of the Labour Party (LP) yesterday confirmed the candidacy of Mrs Elizabeth Ativie as its House of Representatives flag bearer for Orhionmwon/ Uhunmwode Federal Constituency in next year’s general election. The party also refuted allegations its National Chairman, Julius Abure, collected a bribe of N30 million to admit Ativie into the party and gave her the ticket. Chairman of the party in the state, Kelly Ogbaloi, while addressing a press conference in Benin City, said it was wrong to accuse the national chairman of the party of taking bribes. He said: “The state exco has taken a stand that the candidacy of Ativie as published by INEC is upheld by the party as its position. “The National Chairman did not take money from anybody for tickets and we challenge those who hold this opinion, they should come forward with proof. “The National Chairman is wholly celebrated, nurtures the Labour Party along with other patriotic leaders of the party over the last three decades without blemish. He is a complete gentleman and very transparent. He is disciplined and fair. His competence in dealing with public affairs is unequal.”
Related Articles
2023: Arewa youths reject PDP’s zoning of presidency to South
A group, Arewa Defence League (ADL), has rejected the plan by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to zone the 2023 presidency to the South. The group also asked northern members of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) to be “vigilant in the days ahead as we urge them to close ranks and exert their rights […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Deal with enemies, Buratai orders GOCs, Commanders
…says military won’t allow Nigeria to be set on fire Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt- Gen. Tukur Buratai, has directed Principal Staff Officers (PSOs), General Officers Commanding (GOCs) of the various divisions, as well as field commanders, to deal with acts of subversion against democratic governance in the country. The Army vowed not to […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Buhari postpones medical trip to London
The medical follow-up trip of President Muhammadu Buhari to United Kingdom earlier scheduled for today, Friday, June 25, has been postponed. No reason was given for the postponement. However, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement Friday said “a new date will be announced in due course”. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)