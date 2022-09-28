2023: Edo LP confirms Ativie’s candidacy for House of Reps

The Edo State chapter of the Labour Party (LP) yesterday confirmed the candidacy of Mrs Elizabeth Ativie as its House of Representatives flag bearer for Orhionmwon/ Uhunmwode Federal Constituency in next year’s general election. The party also refuted allegations its National Chairman, Julius Abure, collected a bribe of N30 million to admit Ativie into the party and gave her the ticket. Chairman of the party in the state, Kelly Ogbaloi, while addressing a press conference in Benin City, said it was wrong to accuse the national chairman of the party of taking bribes. He said: “The state exco has taken a stand that the candidacy of Ativie as published by INEC is upheld by the party as its position. “The National Chairman did not take money from anybody for tickets and we challenge those who hold this opinion, they should come forward with proof. “The National Chairman is wholly celebrated, nurtures the Labour Party along with other patriotic leaders of the party over the last three decades without blemish. He is a complete gentleman and very transparent. He is disciplined and fair. His competence in dealing with public affairs is unequal.”

