2023: Edo South pitches tent with Labour Party

The Labour Party (LP) is benefiting from the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State with the defection of more than 2,000 members from both parties to the LP. PDP in Edo State is presently divided, leading to the party fielding of two parallel National Assembly candidates. At the moment, nobody was listed as a candidate by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in next year’s election. Comrade John Idahosa, a former member of PDP, who led the defectors, said they decided to join the Labour Party because of the unresolved crisis in the PDP, which he noted, led to the party producing parallel candidates.

“We cannot be floating on top of water. Governor Godwin Obaseki and Chief Dan Orbih’s case had further worsened the party crisis. “Since Senator Matthew Urhoghide is not in the race, we decided to follow someone who is capable; a man that understands working in the senate, that person is Barrister Neda Imasuen. “One thing you people may not understand is that, at the end of the day, PDP may not have candidates in the election.

And APC too is not free from crisis. “So, the best and suitable candidate for the Edo South Senatorial district is Barrister Neda Imasuen of the Labour Party. The wind is blowing and it is high time we also do away with PDP and APC in Edo state,” he stated.

 

