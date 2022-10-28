News Top Stories

2023: Education, works, job creation top as Okowa presents N561.82bn budget

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole, Comment(0)

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has presented a budget of N561,820,596,524 for the 2023 fiscal year to the House of Assembly for approval. Education, infrastructure, health and agriculture, and job creation top the agenda. According to the governor, N17.7 billion was earmarked for the Ministry of Higher Education, while Primary Education is to receive N5.2 billion. He maintained that N235,208,340,101, representing 42% is for recurrent expenditure while capital expenditure has N326,612,256,423 representing 58%. He said a provision of N1.3 billion has been made for counterpart funding for SUBEB, even as the Ministries of Secondary and Technical Education are allocated N11.4 billion and N7 billion respectively.

Okowa, who christened the budget, ‘Budget of Seamless and Stable Transition’, told the Speaker, Sheriff Oborevwori and the other 28 lawmakers in Asaba yesterday that the multi-billion naira Ogheye Floating Market in the Warri North Local Government Area would be completed and inaugurated in December.

He said: “The Floating Market joins the league of flagship projects, which include the Stephen Keshi Stadium, the sprawling, ultra-modern Prof. Chike Edozien Central Secretariat Complex built by this administration, and the Asaba Film Village and Leisure Park.” The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) vice presidential candidate said the critical projects, including the Orere Bridge and Access Road in the Ughelli South Local Government Area, Trans Warri–Ode Itsekiri Bridges and Access Road Phase 1, Kwale-Beneku Bridge, and Ayakoromor Bridge will receive prior ity attention in the budget.

He said since his administration has been committed to upgrading the facilities in the four states-owned universities for conducive learning, the construction of the Medical Sciences Building at the University of Delta, Agbor, and the Administration Building at the School of Marine Technology, Burutu, would commence in 2023. He added that the benchmark for an oil price of $70 per barrel; daily oil production benchmark of 1.69 million barrels; exchange rate of N435.57 per US dollar; and GDP growth projected at 3.75 percent and inflation closing at 17.16 percent, were also part of the framework for the estimates. The governor said: “We have painstakingly prepared an equitable, realistic, and implementable budget estimate in the context of a multi-year (2021-2023) Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) that will be in line with the current economic realities.”

 

Our Reporters

