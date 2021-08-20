News

2023: EFCC warns against fraudulent election financing, forex malpractices

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah Comment(0)

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0

The Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa, has sought greater collaboration with financial institutions to tackle fraudulent election financing, foreign exchange malpractices and money laundering in the country. The EFCC Spokesperson, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, said this in a statement yesterday, in Abuja, that the EFCC boss statedthisataninteractivesession with managing directors of banks in Nigeria in Lagos. Bawa said that it was important to bring the financial institutions in the country up to speed with the evolving policies in the Commission.

He said this would be in line with the United Nations’ categorisation of the fight against corruption vis-à-vis prevention, enforcement and assets recovery. Bawa said: “At the EFCC, wewanttoplacemoreemphasis on prevention. We want to lay less emphasis on enforcement, which is investigation and prosecution and put our energy more on prevention and asset recovery.

“In addition, some of the issues we have identified include foreign exchange malpractices and fraudulent election financing. “As you all know, in 16 to 18 months, Nigeria will be preparing for another round of elections, and the government will not want what happened in the past to repeat itself.” The EFCC boss said it had become necessary to put bankersontheirtoes, particularly as the 2023 general elections approached. Bawa, who also stressed that the “new EFCC” under his leadership believed that the financial institutions had an important role to play in the Commission’s efforts to rid Nigeria of economic and financial crimes.

He also urged the bankers tocomplywiththeguidelines of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on the issuance of Personal Travel Allowance (PTA) and Business Travel Allowance (BTA) to their customers. “You need to ensure full compliance with regard to knowing your customers and ensuring that you do not give opportunities for foreign exchangemalpractices,” hesaid. Bawa disagreed with the allegationof acat-and-mouse relationship between the Commission and financial institutions in the country. He added: “Moving forward, come September 1, anything that we see that is happening or has happened within your industry, we are going to deal with it by the books.

“It is better to have fewer banks complying with the laws of the land than to have multiplebanksnotcomplying with the laws.” In his remarks, Group Chief Executive Officer of UnitedBankforAfrica(UBA), Kennedy Uzoka, described the engagement as “a very unique gathering,” adding that, “the new leadership of the EFCC is seeing things from a new prism. “Weseeaverypositiveand engaging relationship ensuingbetweenusandtheEFCC; andthishasbeenawarmand intelligent engagement with the EFCC,” he said. Also speaking, Managing Director of Heritage Bank, IfieSekibo, assuredtheEFCC of continuous support in its fight against corruption and also called for a regular engagement with bankers. Managing Director, Zenith Bank Plc, Mr. Ebenezer Onyeagwu, also pledged supportfortheEFCCwaragainst corruption, notingthat“itisa collaborative effort.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: NOA counsels residents on community transmission

Posted on Author Our Reporters

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has drawn the attention of residents of Akwa Ibom to the danger of community transmission of COVID-19 posed by those sneaking into the state. The State Director of NOA, Mr Enoh Uyoh, spoke on Wednesday during a sensitisation campaign against COVID-19 in Etinan and Ikot Isua communities in Etinan […]
News

Senator to security agents: Enforce FG’s shoot-at-sight order

Posted on Author Our Reporters

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 The Senator representing Ebonyi South District at the National Assembly, Senator Michael Ama Nnachi yesterday urged security agents to enforce the presidential order on shoot-at-sight placed on herdsmen carrying AK 47 rifles to prevent the killing of rural dwellers by the killer herdsmen. The Senator, however, lamented that a situation where people were being […]
News

Restructuring: Lawan entitled to his opinion – Buhari

Posted on Author Chukwu David

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 As criticism continue to trail the comment of the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan on restructuring, the Senator representing Oyo North, Abdulfatah Buhari, yesterday, said Lawan’s comment on the ‘Asaba Declaration’ was his personal opinion and not that of the Senate. Lawan had berated the 17 Southern governors, who at a meeting in […]

Leave a Reply

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica