2023: EFCC warns against fraudulent election financing, forex malpractices

The Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa, has sought greater collaboration with financial institutions to tackle fraudulent election financing, foreign exchange malpractices and money laundering in the country. The EFCC Spokesperson, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, said this in a statement yesterday, in Abuja, that the EFCC boss statedthisataninteractivesession with managing directors of banks in Nigeria in Lagos. Bawa said that it was important to bring the financial institutions in the country up to speed with the evolving policies in the Commission.

He said this would be in line with the United Nations’ categorisation of the fight against corruption vis-à-vis prevention, enforcement and assets recovery. Bawa said: “At the EFCC, wewanttoplacemoreemphasis on prevention. We want to lay less emphasis on enforcement, which is investigation and prosecution and put our energy more on prevention and asset recovery.

“In addition, some of the issues we have identified include foreign exchange malpractices and fraudulent election financing. “As you all know, in 16 to 18 months, Nigeria will be preparing for another round of elections, and the government will not want what happened in the past to repeat itself.” The EFCC boss said it had become necessary to put bankersontheirtoes, particularly as the 2023 general elections approached. Bawa, who also stressed that the “new EFCC” under his leadership believed that the financial institutions had an important role to play in the Commission’s efforts to rid Nigeria of economic and financial crimes.

He also urged the bankers tocomplywiththeguidelines of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on the issuance of Personal Travel Allowance (PTA) and Business Travel Allowance (BTA) to their customers. “You need to ensure full compliance with regard to knowing your customers and ensuring that you do not give opportunities for foreign exchangemalpractices,” hesaid. Bawa disagreed with the allegationof acat-and-mouse relationship between the Commission and financial institutions in the country. He added: “Moving forward, come September 1, anything that we see that is happening or has happened within your industry, we are going to deal with it by the books.

“It is better to have fewer banks complying with the laws of the land than to have multiplebanksnotcomplying with the laws.” In his remarks, Group Chief Executive Officer of UnitedBankforAfrica(UBA), Kennedy Uzoka, described the engagement as “a very unique gathering,” adding that, “the new leadership of the EFCC is seeing things from a new prism. “Weseeaverypositiveand engaging relationship ensuingbetweenusandtheEFCC; andthishasbeenawarmand intelligent engagement with the EFCC,” he said. Also speaking, Managing Director of Heritage Bank, IfieSekibo, assuredtheEFCC of continuous support in its fight against corruption and also called for a regular engagement with bankers. Managing Director, Zenith Bank Plc, Mr. Ebenezer Onyeagwu, also pledged supportfortheEFCCwaragainst corruption, notingthat“itisa collaborative effort.”

