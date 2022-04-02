News

2023: Ekiti APC leaders want senatorial ticket micro zoned

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Some leaders of the All Progressives Congress in Ekiti State have insisted on micro zoning of the Senatorial ticket to certain district in the state to prevent crisis in the party. The leaders gave the submission as the race to the National Assembly gathers momentum with interested contestants getting set in preparation for 2023 general elections.

They underscored how the intervention of President Muhammadu Buhari and his support for micro zoning of party’s positions had stemmed the tide of crisis in the just concluded National Convention, urging Governor Kayode Fayemi to apply same in the interest of Ekiti APC. The leaders, acting under the aegis of a group called; The Benevolence, rooting for the senatorial ambition of former Health Commissioner, Dr. Femi Thomas in Ekiti Central District, said this during a meeting yesterday with the aspirant in Ikoro Ekiti, Ijero Local government area of Ekiti State The group’s Secretary, Gabriel Ogunfolajimi, urged the party leaders to micro zone the Ekiti Central Senatorial ticket to Ijero council in the interest of peace, equity and justice. The former councilor in Iloro Ekiti ward said all the four other council areas like Efon, Ado Ekiti, Irepodun/ Ifelodun and Ekiti West local governments, had occupied the seat in the past, saying the time to allow Ijero to present a candidate should be in 2023. He said: “Former Senator

 

Our Reporters

News

Arrested chopper: Press statement won’t exonerate you –APC chieftain tells Abdulsalami

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

…backs ACF’s call for full Investigation A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger State, Mr. Jonathan Tsado Vatsa, has called on former Military Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar not to stop at a mere press statement to exonerate himself but to address the people in order to put the records straight. […]
News

The Voice Nigeria; More Than a Show

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Entertainment is one of Nigeria’s biggest exports. Everyone agrees that there is no shortage of talent in Nigeria. It is however important to identify and showcase the talent to the world. One of the platforms providing these opportunities is The Voice Nigeria. The Voice Nigeria is empowering talented Nigerians by giving them the means to […]
News

US could sanction Putin if Russia invades – Biden

Posted on Author Reporter

  US President Joe Biden says he would consider personal sanctions on Vladimir Putin if Russia invades Ukraine. Biden said there would be “enormous consequences” for the world if Russia made a move on the nation, which sits on its south-western border, reports the BBC. His comments came as other Western leaders repeated warnings that […]

