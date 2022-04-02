2023: Ekiti APC leaders want senatorial ticket micro zoned

Some leaders of the All Progressives Congress in Ekiti State have insisted on micro zoning of the Senatorial ticket to certain district in the state to prevent crisis in the party. The leaders gave the submission as the race to the National Assembly gathers momentum with interested contestants getting set in preparation for 2023 general elections.

They underscored how the intervention of President Muhammadu Buhari and his support for micro zoning of party’s positions had stemmed the tide of crisis in the just concluded National Convention, urging Governor Kayode Fayemi to apply same in the interest of Ekiti APC. The leaders, acting under the aegis of a group called; The Benevolence, rooting for the senatorial ambition of former Health Commissioner, Dr. Femi Thomas in Ekiti Central District, said this during a meeting yesterday with the aspirant in Ikoro Ekiti, Ijero Local government area of Ekiti State The group’s Secretary, Gabriel Ogunfolajimi, urged the party leaders to micro zone the Ekiti Central Senatorial ticket to Ijero council in the interest of peace, equity and justice. The former councilor in Iloro Ekiti ward said all the four other council areas like Efon, Ado Ekiti, Irepodun/ Ifelodun and Ekiti West local governments, had occupied the seat in the past, saying the time to allow Ijero to present a candidate should be in 2023. He said: “Former Senator

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...