2023: Ekiti LG alleges marginalisation, demands senatorial slot

Members of the Ikole Local Government Area chapter of Ekiti State All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday protested against alleged political marginalisation of the area. The placard-carrying protesters, who stormed the Ajilosun APC secretariat, demanded a senatorial slot. The protesters drummed up support for the presidential ambition of Governor Kayode Fayemi hoping that the council will be allowed to produce a Senator in 2023.

They argued that Oye,Ido-Osi, Moba and Ilejeneje LGAs have produced Senators on more than two occasions each, stressing that Ikole cannot be isolated and marginalised. Unfortunately, there were no party officials to receive the protesters. Sunday Awogbemi, who spoke on behalf of the protesters, said: “The APC as a progressive party believes in the principle of justice, equity and fairness and cannot afford any important section of the state to be poorly treated politically or marginalised.” Another Ikole leader, Francis Ojo, said the council has the quality and qualified sons and daughters who could deliver if given the opportunity.

