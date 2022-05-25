News

2023: Ekiti senator banks on N3bn projects to boost re-election

The representative of Ekiti North in the Senate, Olubunmi Adetunmbi, is confident of another term in the upper chamber. The senator, who said he attracted N3 billion projects to the district in the last three years, added it would boost his re-election chances starting with the May 27 senatorial primary.

He said the protest staged against him by some aggrieved Ekiti State All Progressives Congress (APC) members over his return bid would neither debar him out of the race nor deprive him of the primary. Some APC members on Saturday at the party’s secretariat in the Ajilosun area of Ado Ekiti protested against the alleged plot by some party leaders to impose Adetunmbi as Ekiti North APC senatorial candidate. In a statement by his Director of Operations, Mr. Segun Adelugba, on Tuesday, the legislator said what motivated the protest was his decision to seek re-election and not poor performance as alleged.

 

