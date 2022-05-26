2023: Ekweremadu withdraw as Mbah picks Enugu PDP guber candidate

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Enugu State yesterday nominated a lawyer and financial analyst, Mr. Peter Mbah as its governorship candidate for the 2023 general election in the State. Mbah, former Chief of Staff to former Governor Chimaroke Nnamani, emerged victorious during the Party’s primary election conducted on at the Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium, Enugu.

He scored 790 votes to defeat other aspirants in the election. He was also a former Commissioner for finance under the same Chimaroke’s then administration. The PDP Enugu Guber Primary Election Panel from the National Working Committee of the Party was led by Senator Ambuno Zik Sunday. Deputy President of the Senate and PDP governorship aspirant, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, had earlier withdrawn from the race.

He said that he will not be participating in the PDP governorship primary election scheduled for this Wednesday, May 25, 2022. In a statement signed by his Campaign Director, Charles Ogbo Asogwa, Ekweremadu urged his supporters to remain peaceful. Meanwhile, Chikwado Chukwunka and Ekweremadu were credited with one vote each.

