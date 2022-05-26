News

2023: Ekweremadu withdraw as Mbah picks Enugu PDP guber candidate

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Enugu State yesterday nominated a lawyer and financial analyst, Mr. Peter Mbah as its governorship candidate for the 2023 general election in the State. Mbah, former Chief of Staff to former Governor Chimaroke Nnamani, emerged victorious during the Party’s primary election conducted on at the Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium, Enugu.

He scored 790 votes to defeat other aspirants in the election. He was also a former Commissioner for finance under the same Chimaroke’s then administration. The PDP Enugu Guber Primary Election Panel from the National Working Committee of the Party was led by Senator Ambuno Zik Sunday. Deputy President of the Senate and PDP governorship aspirant, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, had earlier withdrawn from the race.

He said that he will not be participating in the PDP governorship primary election scheduled for this Wednesday, May 25, 2022. In a statement signed by his Campaign Director, Charles Ogbo Asogwa, Ekweremadu urged his supporters to remain peaceful. Meanwhile, Chikwado Chukwunka and Ekweremadu were credited with one vote each.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

NCC dismisses report on IMEI Number submission

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe,

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) dismissed the viral message suggesting that it has mandated telecommunications subscribers to submit their International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) Number, as falsehood. A statement signed by Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, Director, Public Affairs of NCC on Friday, said Nigerians should discard such message, saying it has never given such directives. Adinde […]
News

Report: Global FDI rebounds to $852bn in H1’21

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Global Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) flows rebounded in the first half of 2021, hitting $852 billion on the back of growing investor confidence, the latest Investment Trends Monitor by the United Nations (UN) Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) has said.   The report, which was released yesterday, stated  that the growth in FDI in […]
News Top Stories

$2.5bn Dangote plant: Expect agriculture boom, others-Buhari

Posted on Author Festus Abu

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday said the new $2.5bn three million metric tonne-capacity per annum Dangote Fertiliser Urea Plant will boost the agriculture sector.   Buhari, who inaugurated the plant located at Ibeju Lekki, Lagos Free  Trade Zone, said it would help create opportunities in the areas of employment, trade, warehousing, transport and logistics.   He […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica