News

2023: Ekweremadu’s camp join forces with Mbah, Enugu PDP guber candidate

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Supporters and loyalists of the Senator representing Enugu West senatorial zone at the National Assembly, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, and the Greater Awgu people, comprising Aninri, Oji River, and Awgu Local Government Areas of Enugu State have joined forces with the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the state, Dr. Peter Mbah, ahead of the 2023 general elections, saying they had settled for Mbah’s candidacy with unswerving finality. Ekweremadu’s loyalists, including all the stakeholders from Greater Awgu zone who disclosed this on Tuesday in Ugbonabor, Awgu council area, at a well-attended reception organised by the stakeholders across party lines for Mbah, insisted that their decision was borne out of conviction on Mbah’s action plan for the state and his unrivaled experiences in both public and private sectors. Speaking at the reception, the member representing Oji River/Awgu/Aninri Federal Constituency at the National Assembly and cohost of the event, Toby Oke-chukwu, said the people of Greater Awgu, including all those from Ekweremadu’s structure had decided to entrust their future in Mbah’s hands because of his proven capacity to deliver on his promises to the state, stressing that their large turnout at the event was a demonstration of unity and sense of purpose. Okechukwu, who noted that their mission for Mbah’s candidacy was long settled, further added that the decision to pitch their camp with the ruling party’s governorship candidate, had the blessing and approval of their leader and Senator representing the zone, Senator Ekweremadu.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Channels interview: Retired Naval Commodore appears at Defence Intelligence Agency

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Kunle Olawunmi, a retired commodore with the Nigerian Navy, has appeared at the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA), following an invitation by an officer of the agency. Olawunmi had been in the news after his comments on Boko Haram insurgency during a recent interview with ‘Channels Television’. Speaking when he featured on Sunrise Daily, a ‘Channels […]
News Top Stories

PERSISTING QUEUES AT FUEL STATIONS: We now have 1.7bn litres of fuel, says NNPC

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

…to begin 24-hour loading at depots …insists no plan to increase pump price As Nigerians continue to groan over the persisting queues at filling stations, the Group Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited, Mallam Mele Kyari, has revealed that the petrol crisis would soon be over as over 1.7 billion litres of […]
News

LCC: Assembly granted approval for loan restructuring, not takeover – Olowo

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

The Lagos State House of Assembly has said the approval granted the executive arm of government was to convert the $53.9million loan granted Lagos Concessionaire Company (LCC) by Africa Development Bank and three other local banks to a public sector loan. Chairman of the House Committee on Finance, Rotimi Olowo (Shomolu I), said this on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica