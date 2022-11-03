2023: Ekweremadu’s camp join forces with Mbah, Enugu PDP guber candidate

Supporters and loyalists of the Senator representing Enugu West senatorial zone at the National Assembly, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, and the Greater Awgu people, comprising Aninri, Oji River, and Awgu Local Government Areas of Enugu State have joined forces with the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the state, Dr. Peter Mbah, ahead of the 2023 general elections, saying they had settled for Mbah’s candidacy with unswerving finality. Ekweremadu’s loyalists, including all the stakeholders from Greater Awgu zone who disclosed this on Tuesday in Ugbonabor, Awgu council area, at a well-attended reception organised by the stakeholders across party lines for Mbah, insisted that their decision was borne out of conviction on Mbah’s action plan for the state and his unrivaled experiences in both public and private sectors. Speaking at the reception, the member representing Oji River/Awgu/Aninri Federal Constituency at the National Assembly and cohost of the event, Toby Oke-chukwu, said the people of Greater Awgu, including all those from Ekweremadu’s structure had decided to entrust their future in Mbah’s hands because of his proven capacity to deliver on his promises to the state, stressing that their large turnout at the event was a demonstration of unity and sense of purpose. Okechukwu, who noted that their mission for Mbah’s candidacy was long settled, further added that the decision to pitch their camp with the ruling party’s governorship candidate, had the blessing and approval of their leader and Senator representing the zone, Senator Ekweremadu.

