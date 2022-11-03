2023: Ekweremadu’s camp join forces with Mbah, Enugu PDP guber candidate

Supporters and loyalists of the Senator representing Enugu West senatorial zone at the National Assembly, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, and the Greater Awgu people, comprising Aninri, Oji River, and Awgu Local Government Areas of Enugu State have joined forces with the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the state, Dr. Peter Mbah, ahead of the 2023 general elections, saying they had settled for Mbah’s candidacy with unswerving finality. Ekweremadu’s loyalists, including all the stakeholders from Greater Awgu zone who disclosed this on Tuesday in Ugbonabor, Awgu council area, at a well-attended reception organised by the stakeholders across party lines for Mbah, insisted that their decision was borne out of conviction on Mbah’s action plan for the state and his unrivaled experiences in both public and private sectors. Speaking at the reception, the member representing Oji River/Awgu/Aninri Federal Constituency at the National Assembly and cohost of the event, Toby Oke-chukwu, said the people of Greater Awgu, including all those from Ekweremadu’s structure had decided to entrust their future in Mbah’s hands because of his proven capacity to deliver on his promises to the state, stressing that their large turnout at the event was a demonstration of unity and sense of purpose. Okechukwu, who noted that their mission for Mbah’s candidacy was long settled, further added that the decision to pitch their camp with the ruling party’s governorship candidate, had the blessing and approval of their leader and Senator representing the zone, Senator Ekweremadu.
Related Articles
Channels interview: Retired Naval Commodore appears at Defence Intelligence Agency
Kunle Olawunmi, a retired commodore with the Nigerian Navy, has appeared at the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA), following an invitation by an officer of the agency. Olawunmi had been in the news after his comments on Boko Haram insurgency during a recent interview with ‘Channels Television’. Speaking when he featured on Sunrise Daily, a ‘Channels […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
PERSISTING QUEUES AT FUEL STATIONS: We now have 1.7bn litres of fuel, says NNPC
…to begin 24-hour loading at depots …insists no plan to increase pump price As Nigerians continue to groan over the persisting queues at filling stations, the Group Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited, Mallam Mele Kyari, has revealed that the petrol crisis would soon be over as over 1.7 billion litres of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
LCC: Assembly granted approval for loan restructuring, not takeover – Olowo
The Lagos State House of Assembly has said the approval granted the executive arm of government was to convert the $53.9million loan granted Lagos Concessionaire Company (LCC) by Africa Development Bank and three other local banks to a public sector loan. Chairman of the House Committee on Finance, Rotimi Olowo (Shomolu I), said this on […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)