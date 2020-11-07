News

2023: El-Rufai disowns campaign posters

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

…says Kaduna not safe yet

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has disowned campaign posters of him as vice presidential candidate in the 2023 presidential election running with Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi. Responding to questions from State House Correspondents, after meeting with Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, to discuss the destruction that occurred in Lagos, during the EndSARS protests, El-Rufai said he had also called Amaechi who disowned the posters. He said: “I don’t know who is printing those posters, wasting his or her money printing posters. I heard about them.

I called Minister Amaechi, and asked him whether he knew anything about them. “I think we need to trace who is doing it and ask that person. I am governor of Kaduna State; I have job to do. I haven’t delivered on the promises I made to the people of Kaduna State. Until I do that I don’t want to discuss anything.”

On whether he has been approached by people and asked to contest the 2023 election, he said that as a politician, people could approach him, but that he would not be sure of what their intentions would be. “I am in politics. People will approach you, but whether they are genuine or not is another matter and whether you are interested or not is another matter,” the governor said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

NMA to Kebbi govt: Employ more doctors, health workers

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris Birnin Kebbi

T he Chairman of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) in Kebbi State, Dr. Ashiru Ladan Arugungu, has appealed to the Kebbi State government to employ more doctors and health workers into hospitals across the state. He made the request yesterday at a press conference to mark the 2020 physicians’ week at the Sahyaya General Hospital, […]
News

Umuahia-Arochukwu: In need of government’s intervention

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji

It is a major road that links Umuahia, the capital of Abia State to the furthest part of the state, Arochukwu and even to Akwa Ibom State. For decades, citizens of the state have cried on the state of the road to no avail. Contracts have been given by different state and Federal Governments for […]
News

SGF calls for development of health care system

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa ABUJA

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, yesterday warmed that Nigeria may risk experiencing another pandemic should it fail to maximise opportunities presented by COVID-19 to develop her health infrastructure.   He spoke in Abuja while inaugurating the Board of Experts (BoE) of the Healthcare Sector Research and Development Intervention […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: