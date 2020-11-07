2023: El-Rufai disowns campaign posters

…says Kaduna not safe yet

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has disowned campaign posters of him as vice presidential candidate in the 2023 presidential election running with Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi. Responding to questions from State House Correspondents, after meeting with Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, to discuss the destruction that occurred in Lagos, during the EndSARS protests, El-Rufai said he had also called Amaechi who disowned the posters. He said: “I don’t know who is printing those posters, wasting his or her money printing posters. I heard about them.

I called Minister Amaechi, and asked him whether he knew anything about them. “I think we need to trace who is doing it and ask that person. I am governor of Kaduna State; I have job to do. I haven’t delivered on the promises I made to the people of Kaduna State. Until I do that I don’t want to discuss anything.”

On whether he has been approached by people and asked to contest the 2023 election, he said that as a politician, people could approach him, but that he would not be sure of what their intentions would be. “I am in politics. People will approach you, but whether they are genuine or not is another matter and whether you are interested or not is another matter,” the governor said.

