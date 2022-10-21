2023: El-Rufai heads Kaduna APC campaign council

Kaduna State All Progressives Congress (APC) has constituted its campaign council for the 2023 general election. Governor Nasir El-Rufai is the Chairman and the governorship candidate Uba Sani is his deputy. The Chairman of the party Emmanuel Jekada announced the composition of the campaign council yesterday in Kaduna.

Jekade disclosed that the council is composed of 989 members and 22 directorates, seven senior advisers and 18 advisers, with 40 percent women and 40 per cent youths. He said the council is Deputy Governor Hadiza Balarabe. According to him, Prof. Sani Bello is the campaign Director General while Ibraheem Musa is the spokesman. Jekada said: “The APC campaign will focus on issues and achievements of the APC government of Governor Nasir el-Rufai in the last seven and half years and the need for continuation of the government for performance. “We want to avoid rancour because our government has done a lot for the people to see. “We don’t have much to do because the APC government has changed the state there is no ward in Kaduna State without a primary healthcare center, schools are renovated.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...