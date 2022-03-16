2023: El-Rufai’s commissioner, senator declare for Kaduna governorship

Ahead of the 2023 governorship election, Kaduna State Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Muhammed Sani Abdullahi, has declared his intention to succeed Governor Nasir El-Rufai. Abdullahi, a former chief of staff to El-Rufai declared his intention on his Facebook page yesterday.

This was also as the senator representing Kaduna Central in the National Assembly, Uba Sani, also an ally of Governor El-Rufai, declared his interest to run for the governorship election. Sani, who made his declaration at the All Pro gressives Congress (APC) party secretariat, said: “I came to inform you of my intention to contest the governorship seat on the platform of the APC.

I also need your support to achieve this aim,” he said. The senator also commended Governor Nasir El-Rufai for his giant strides, saying that; “I am a key believer in El- Rufai’s philosophy of governance. I understudied him for decades. I stand in good stead to sustain his legacy and extend the frontiers of good governance in our dear state. I am an achiever. I have demonstrated it in the National Assembly. I am passionate about the welfare and progress of the good people of Kaduna State.

