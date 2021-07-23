2023 election: APC moves to woo youths for victory

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said it is banking on youths for victory in the 2023 general election. In a statement on Thursday, the National Youth Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee, Ismail Ahmed, said the committee was poised to set up a body to ensure full inclusion and participation of young people in the forthcoming congresses of the party. He said the party had adopted the recommendation that anyone vying for the position of youth leader in the wards must be persons between 18 and 35y ears.

The statement said: “I commend our leaders for adopting part of the recommendations of the recently-concluded National Progressives Youth Conference as part of the guidelines for the conduct of the upcoming ward, local government and state congresses of our party.

“This action, has rekindled the hopes of millions of progressive youths who until now had been dispirited from participating in the party activities and holding elective leadership positions within the party, especially at the grassroots level.

“The leadership of our party is very aware that the inclusion of this part of our communiqué and other parts that will also be considered will be seen by many young people as a call to ownership of a platform that needs the energy, vigour and intellect of the youths. And this guideline, although just a restatement of our already existing written laws, is a demonstration of genuine efforts to create space for youth participation at the local level of participatory politics in the party.

“On our part, we will take this further by setting up Strategic Engagement Committees which will work in conjunction with caretaker youth leaders in the various zones that will engage governors, legislators, ministers and other stakeholders in every zone to get more young people to occupy large percentage of the executives at the ward and council levels. “We believe since the battle of the forthcoming elections will be fought for youth vote, then it is wise for our party to fight that battle with the youth voice.”

