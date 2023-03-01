2023 Election: Constitutional crisis looms over eligibility of next president

As the results of the Presidential and National Assembly Elections trickle in amidst controversies, there are indications that Nigeria may be heading for a major constitutional crisis following the ambiguity surrounding Section 134 of the Nigerian Constitution 1999. This is coming on the heels of the release of a substantial number of states and the indications that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu may emerge as the candidates with the highest number of votes in the keenly contested election. The real fear is that he might be denied automatic access to the crown because he has not won the election in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. In the result of the FCT announced last night, APC had 19.8 per cent, PDP had 16.1 per cent, while Labour Party’s has 61 per cent of the votes. Section 134 (2) says: “A candidate for an election to the office of President shall be deemed to have been duly elected where, there being more than two candidates for the election: (a) he has the highest number of votes cast at the election; and (b) he has not less than one-quarter of the votes cast at the election in each of at least two-thirds of all the States in the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. “(3) In a default of a candidate duly elected in accordance with subsection (2) of this section their shall be a second election in accordance with subsection (4) of this section at which the only candidates shall be (a) the candidate who scored the highest number of votes at any election held in accordance with the said subsection (2) of this section; and (b) one among the remaining candidates who has a majority of votes in the highest number of States, so however that where there are more than one candidate with majority of votes in the highest number of States, the candidate among them with the highest total of votes cast at the election shall be the second candidate for the election.” However there are indications that even legal luminaries are not sure about the right interpretation of that particular provision of the law. A former President of the Nigeria Bar Association(NBA), Dr. Olisa Agbakoba, recently wrote to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), seeking a clear interpretation of the provision to avoid confusion when the electoral process eventually gets there. In a letter dated January 17, 2022 and addressed to the INEC chairman, Agbakoba stated that his request for clarification on the provision of section was premised on the seemingly ambiguous nature of the section. The letter read: “I write to commend INEC on the great job to ensure free, fair, verifi

able, credible and transparent elections. However, I am a little worried. Many concerned Nigerians contacted me about the correct interpretation of section 134 of the 1999 Constitution that provides requirements to be met by a Presidential candidate in relation to the office of the President of Nigeria. “I reviewed section 134 carefully, specifically, subsections 134 (1) (b) and (2) (b), and wondered if “two-thirds of all the States in the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja” means either of the following: that a presidential candidate must score not less than one-quarter of the votes cast at the election in each of at least two-thirds of all the States in the Federation which means 24 states, the 24 States will include the Federal Capital Territory Abuja as a “State”, or (b) that a presidential candidate must score not less than one-quarter of the votes cast at the election in each of at least two-thirds of all the States in the Federation which means 24 states and in addition to meeting the one-quarter requirement in 24 states, a candidate must also win one-quarter of the votes cast in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. “In this sense, a Presidential candidate must have one-quarter of the votes cast in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, in addition to scoring not less than one-quarter of the votes cast at the election in 24 States of the federation, to be duly . However, there is no evidence yet that the electoral umpire has responded to Agbakoba’s letter.

