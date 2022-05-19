News

2023 Election: ‘Don’t allow politicians to use you’

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris

A university don and professor of Biochemistry at Usman Danfodio University Sokoto, Prof. Sahabi Danladi Mahuta, has called on Nigerians, especially the youth, not to allow themselves to be used as thugs by politicians in the forthcoming 2023 elections. He also urged them to use their voter cards effectively by ensuring that they vote credible candidates.

He gave the advice yesterday at Zuru while addressing supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senatorial aspirant, Alhaji Garba Musa Maidoki. He said the youth should use their eight years’ experience under the administration of the All progressives Congress (APC) to effect meaningful changes in the polity.

“Nigerians should use the forthcoming 2023 general election as a way of bringing peace and development into the country even as they help to reduce poverty in society,” he said. He condemned the representation of Senator Bala Ibn Alhah and other past senators from the senatorial district, saying that; “You see our district which is Kebbi South is underdeveloped as our communities are still underdeveloped in all aspects of existence,” he said.

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

