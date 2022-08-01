2023 election is about unity of Nigeria –Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has said next year’s election would be a contest between the unity of “Nigeria and others who take actions that make the rest of us vaguely uncomfortable.”

Atiku, in a letter to compatriots, regretted that some leaders have chosen to divide the nation along its faultlines and religion.

According to him, the credential that the next president must possess is the ability to unite the people and make the nation’s diversity the source of it strength.

“That’s who we are as Nigerians!” Atiku added. The PDP candidate said his mission would be to unite Nigeria and restore the country to a land of peace and prosperity. He noted that at the launch of Operation Rescue Nigeria organised by young members of the PDP, he noticed the zeal for a better Nigeria by the young people present.

“We know we shall accomplish success in this campaign because we trust in God and in the ability to convince more Nigerians …friends and associates to be on our side – the side where everyone has a future to be part of,” he said. Atiku appreciated his supporters for “choosing to be a part of the Nigeria tribe that believes in one people, one future and one country.

“You do so because you believe in the future of this beautiful country we call home. That’s why having you on board as a supporter is something to be appreciated and proud of. And, that is why you are important in the success that we seek to achieve in the upcoming campaign.

“You have chosen to be at the right side of the contest and Ifeanyi and I are happy to have you on our side.”

