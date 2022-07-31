2023 election is about unity of Nigeria – Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar said next year’s election would be a contest between the unity of “Nigeria and others who take actions that make the rest of us vaguely uncomfortable.”

Atiku in a letter to compatriots regretted that some leaders have chosen to divide the nation along its fault lines and religion.

According to him, the credential that the next president must possess is the ability to unite the people and make the nation’s diversity the source of it strength.

“That’s who we are as Nigerians!” Atiku added.

The PDP candidate said his mission would be to unite Nigeria and restore the country to a land of peace and prosperity.

He noted that at the launch of operation rescue Nigeria organised by young members of the PDP, he noticed the zeal for a better Nigeria by the young people present.

