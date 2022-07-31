News

2023 election is about unity of Nigeria – Atiku

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar  said next year’s election would be a contest between the unity of “Nigeria and others who take actions that make the rest of us vaguely uncomfortable.”

Atiku in a letter to compatriots regretted that some leaders have chosen to divide the nation along its fault lines and religion.

According to him, the credential that the next president must possess is the ability to unite the people and make the nation’s diversity the source of it strength.

“That’s who we are as Nigerians!” Atiku added.

The PDP candidate said his mission would be to unite Nigeria and restore the country to a land of peace and prosperity.

He noted that at the launch of operation rescue Nigeria organised by young members of the PDP, he noticed the zeal for a better Nigeria by the young people present.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Hijab: Wear native attires everywhere, MURIC tells Omirhobo

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) Saturday urged the lawyer, Malcolm Omirhobo, who appeared at the Supreme Court in a traditional doctor’s attire, to always put on such regalia to everywhere just like Muslim women wear their hijabs. The Islamic human rights organisation described Omirhobo’s action as not only contemptuous of the Supreme Court pronouncement but […]
News

The Poly, Ibadan suspends exams following students’ protest

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

Management of The Polytechnic, Ibadan, Monday postponed the First Semester Examination for 2019/2020 academic session scheduled to commence today, to Monday October 19, 2020. The announcement, which was made by the Registrar of the institution, Mrs. Modupe Fawale, and confirmed by the Public Relations Officer, Mr. Soladoye Adewole, was sequel to a protest carried out […]
News Top Stories

#ENDSARS (DAY 10): 3 die in Edo, Ondo as protesters defy ban in Abuja

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…hold Jumat prayer, candlelight vigil, share food, drinks Activities were grounded in parts of Benin, the Edo State capital as two persons were feared dead during a violent clash between pro and anti- End$ARS protesters in the state. Similarly, one of the protesters of #EndSARS in Akure, the Ondo State capital, was reportedly killed when […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica