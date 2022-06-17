News

2023 election make or break, says PFN

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has saidthe 2023 election will be a “make or break” affair. The body after its national executive council meeting, condemned the Owo church attack, saying is tired of the condolence messages from the Federal Government, instead of decisive steps to end terror attacks.

The President, Bishop Wale Oke, who addressed a press conference at the PFN secretariat in Lagos, called on Christians to ensure they get their Permanent Voter Cards and follow directives in collaboration with the Christian Association of Nigeria, from the Christian fathers on the casting of their votes. Oke, who said the body, “will not be partisan but not going to sleep” declared June 26 as PVC Sunday, in which prayers will be offered and communion administered to worshippers in all Pentecostal churches.

 

