2023 Election: Make or break, says PFN

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has described as “make or break” 2023 General Elections.

PFN, which decried the killings, kidnaps and other anomalies presently going on in the nation, said the nation is in pain, hence the need for a “commander-in-chief not sympathiser-in-chief” leader.

The Christian body in a press briefing after its national executives’ council meeting condemned the Owo church attack, while voicing it was tired of the condolence messages from the present administration instead of taking decisive steps to end bandits and terrorists attacks on hapless citizens.

PFN President, Bishop Wale Oke, who addressed the press at the PFN secretariat in Isolo, Lagos, alongside the Vice President, Archbishop John-Praise Daniel and National Secretary, Dr. Cosmas Ilechukwu, called on all Christians to ensure they get their permanent voters’ cards and follow clear directives in collaboration with Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) from the Christian fathers on the casting of their votes.

To this end, Oke, who said PFN “will not be partisan but not going to sleep”, declared June 26 as ‘PVC Sunday’, in which prayers will be offered and communion administered to worshippers in Pentecostal churches across the nation.

He made known that worshippers will be mandated to show their PVCs, adding that it will collaborate with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to use strategic churches as registration centres.

Also the body disagreed to having Muslim-Muslim or Christian-Christian ticket on the ground that none will work for a multi religious country like Nigeria.

 

