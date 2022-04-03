Top Stories

2023 Election May Not Hold, Insecurity Out Of Control – Pastor Adeboye

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has said that he does not know if there will be elections in 2023 considering the spate of killings and insecurity ravaging the country.

The clergyman lamented the way and manner terrorists are gaining ground and killing in the country, particularly in Kaduna State.

Adeboye said this during the monthly Thanksgiving Service on Sunday in Lagos, stressing that he is not a politician and has never asked his members to support any candidate for the general elections in 2023.

He said: “I don’t know if there will be election in 2023. This is because my father has not told me.

“During the last election in 2018, my father had told me by June of 2018. My father told me there was going to be an election, but he has not done now, although there is still time.

“I am not a politician and I am more concerned about what is happening now and not 2023.

“You cannot go to Kaduna by road, you cannot go to Kaduna by air and you cannot go to Kaduna by rail.
“The question is, why Kaduna and who are those ones responsible? Which state is going to be the next?
“Why would you be concerned about 2023?

“You don’t even know if rapture would have taken place before 2023.
“Another issue is that it is in public domain that 80 percent of our revenue from oil is being stolen. Who is stealing the oil revenue?

“Where is the money going into? 80 percent of a nation’s income is going into the hands of some people, what are they doing with the money?

“It is also an open secret that 90 percent of our income from oil is used to service debt.

“That is why we are going to pray so that our children and children’s children do not keep paying debt. We are still borrowing.

“We must pray for Kaduna, we must pray for the Northern part of the country and we must pray for Nigeria as a whole.

“We will ask God to expose all those stealing our oil money. We will pray that God will have mercy on Nigeria.”
The clergyman said God called him to be a pastor but not a politician. He said he is not supporting any political party or candidate for 2023.
He added that all political parties are represented in the church and he is a father to everybody.

“We have All Progressives Congress (APC), we have members who are Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Every political party is represented here.

“Anybody who comes from any political party and asks me to pray for him. I have only one prayer, which is, ‘Let the will of God be done concerning the fellow.’”

He said he has no apology for asking members of his church to show interest in politics since witches and wizards have also shown interest.

“I tell my children to show interest in politics because the witches are also interested in politics,” he said.

“So if the witches are interested, why won’t Christians be interested in politics. I am telling my children to show interest in politics to be relevant. Christians should register to have their voters cards and ensure that they vote during elections because there is no more room for rigging elections in the country.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

FG begins imported contaminated fuel probe

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…considers compensation for victims …grants citizenship to 286 foreign nationals …as FEC okays N13bn contracts for aviation petroleum resources ministries The Federal Government has commenced investigation into the supply of contaminated petrol which is giving motorists serious concerns in Nigeria. This was disclosed by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, who briefed […]
News Top Stories

FG set to pay N22.6bn to ex-Nigeria Airways staff

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Abuja

The Federal Government is wrapping up plans to offset the remaining 50 per cent of severance package, amounting to N22.6 billion, to ex-employees of defunct Nigeria Airways, New Telegraph reliably gathered over the weekend.   Findings showed that the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, was working round the clock in […]
News Top Stories

Insecurity: Troops go on the offensive

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen Makurdi

…launch assault on Benue, Taraba, Nasarawa bandits   Troops of the Operation Whirl-Stroke (OPWS) over the weekend launched a heavy aerial bombardment on bandits’ hideouts in Benue State in an effort to flush them out and return peace to the state.   The air strike, which started at about 8 a.m. when worshippers were preparing […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica