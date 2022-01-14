2023 election meaningless without restructuring – Gani Adams

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to restructure Nigeria before the 2023 general elections. According to him, the polls will be meaningless with the current system of government. Addressing newsmen yesterday in Lagos on the activities to mark the 4th anniversary of his installation as the 15th Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Adams said Nigeria is living on oxygen and could collapse anytime unless the country is restructured. Adams, who was installed on January 13, 2018, said there will be Jumat service on Friday, interfaith prayers on Saturday and a thanksgiving service at the Cherubim and Seraphim Church, Alausa, Ikeja, on Sunday, to com- memorate the anniversary.

The conference was attended by his chiefs, including Chief Gboyega Adejumo, Chief Gani Kola Balogun, Yinka Oguntimehin, Chief Babajide Tanimowo and Chief Abiola Ayankunbi. Adams suggested that 25 per cent of the resources should be given to the Federal Government, with the remaining 75 per cent distributed to the regions. He said: “President Buhari must ensure that we restructure this country along regional lines before the 2023 election. The only way to guarantee the future of this country is to go back to the regional system of government and not the election everyone is talking about.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...