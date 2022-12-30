News

2023 election not issue-based –Donli

The Zonal Coordinator, Gender and Constitutional Reform Network (GECORN), Professor Patricia Donli, has said next year’s election will not be issuebased. In an exclusive interview with New Telegraph newspaper in Abuja, Donli addressed what she noticed as challenge ahead of the elections. He said: “Let me tell you, the hate speeches that is already coming out and what we are seeing suggest that the coming elections isn’t going to be an issue-based election, but rather a personality attack election if you will permit my choice of words because politicians are not just ready to tell us what they intend to do for the country”.

 

