2023 election will be full of intrigues-Ijaw Youth Council

The spokesperson of Ijaw Youth Council, Ebilade Ekerefe has said that “the 2023 general elections will be full of intrigues because this is the first time we will be having people from the three major ethnic groups as the leading presidential candidates.” “So, nobody knows what will be the outcome of this presidential election as it is very tight. We believe that the judiciary supposed to be the last hope of the common man and not the last hope of the elites and so it is worrisome to see some of these judges playing gods.

“The judiciary has the capacity to destabilize the peace and stability that we are preaching in this country. The judiciary should separate itself from politics and dispense justice that will be fair and acceptable to all. “A situation, where the will of the people is upturned by the judiciary is something that we should all discourage.

“But we still have confidence in the judiciary and we know that they will do everything they can to follow the constitutional provision and dispense justice in a very fair and transparent manner,” he said. Also commenting, the National Publicity Secretary of Ijaw National Congress, Ezonebi Oyakemegbegha said that Nigerians have begun to lose faith in the judiciary, saying that their judgments are becoming very inconsistent. He said that it is now common for a lower court to come up with a judgment and another lower court will come up with another judgement on the same case. “Sometimes, we have three to four judgments on a particular matter. The inconsistency of the judiciary is becoming alarming. People don’t have confidence in them again. That is why we have cases where people even disagree with the judgments of the Supreme Court.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...