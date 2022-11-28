2023 election won’t destroy Nigeria – Bishop Mike Okonkwo

Success Nwogu

The Presiding Bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM), Dr Mike Okonkwo, has said Nigeria will not be destroyed in 2023. He stated that contrary to fears that the 2023 general election could bring destruction to the country, the Bishop said nobody has the power to destroy Nigeria.

He stated that rather Nigeria is going to fulfill her prophetic destiny. He spoke yesterday during the closing of the Kingdom Life World Conference (KLWC) at TREM

headquarters, Obanikoro, Lagos. The cleric also said God had been gracious to him during the 50 years he has so far spent in the ministry. Okonkwo said: “Nigeria is not going to be destroyed in 2023. Nigeria is going to fulfill her prophetic destiny. No one has the capacity to destroy this country.

“As for our nation, Nigeria, I believe that God is leading us into a time of abundance.

“We have passed through different challenges for years. I did say during the crossover service at December 31, that by the time we go into 2022, we will begin to see glimpses of things that make us know that Nigeria has turned the corner.”

