‘2023 election’ll decide Nigeria’s direction’

Former Secretary of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) Edo State chapter, Mr. Moni Modesty Itua, yesterday, said the 2023 presidential election would reorder Nigeria in its right direction with the right person at the helm. He disclosed this while receiving the man of the year’s honour and Integrity award conferred on him by BA Global in Benin City. Itua said the country’s resources have been poorly managed by those whom we have collectively entrusted with our mandates and that today, Nigeria is now known to be the world’s capital of poverty.

He said: “Yes, it is obvious, the ominous sign of danger hanging around all of us is showing everywhere, we are now becoming a pariah nation. Nigeria is a country everybody is running from, the capital city of poverty in the whole world. “We have been told that our borrowing has outlived our assets and that we are going to be living on borrowed robes every now and then. And our politicians have begun to perambulate the nooks and crannies of this nation thinking it is going to be business as usual.

“The real people of Nigeria, in 2023, February, will speak and are going to speak loudly and clearly that the era of business as usual will be gone forever in Nigeria. “Therefore, I am so optimistic that though things have fallen apart and the centre can no longer hold as we have it today in Nigeria, come 2023, we shall reorder Nigeria in all ramifications.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...