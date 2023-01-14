Politics

2023 Elections: Avoid spreading fake news on digital space, Group cautions Nigerians

Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

 

In order to achieve credible, free and fair process in this year’s general elections, a non-governmental organisation: “Food Basket Foundation International” (FBFI), has emphasised the significance of digital civic space in disseminating information, cautioning Nigerians against dishing out misinformation, and fake news which could thwart the laudable objective.

Speaking on: “Safeguarding Digital Civic Space For Electoral Integrity”, the Chief Executive Officer of FBFI, Dr. Funmi Akinyele, Friday in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, noted that with the advent of Citizen Journalism, information circulates quickly but the group believes that the online civic space needs to be protected to combat the ills that bedevil adequate and accurate information dissemination.

To achieve this, the FBFI which is working in collaboration with 23 other groups, said at a press conference in Ibadan, that “digital technologies have become essential for Civil Society organisations (CSO) to collaborate, create awareness, and mobilise their communities. Opportunities provided by the Internet continue to promote implementation among numerous civil society organisations in Nigeria, which use it to organize and engage citizens”.

Flanked by Mrs. Efua Edeh, Chief Executive Officer, Social Impact Consulting; Mr. Ikemesit Effiong, Head of Research, SBM Intelligence; and Anita Graham, Programme Officer, AGCSDI/Learner Corner, the FBFI CEO stressed that: “the misuse and repression of both offline and digital civic spaces, no doubt, have contributed to the perceptions, mostly negative, of members of the international community about Nigeria”.

Noting that “the integrity of the 2023 general elections will be significant in determining the future of Nigeria as an indivisible Nation”, Akinleye, however, frowned on “some autocratic tendencies of some government figures who prefer to use their authority to stifle the public’s right to free speech”, citing the negative effects of Nigeria’s 222-day Twitter ban in 2020 which constituted a threat to the constitutional liberties of many youths of the country.

Disclosing that it is poised to train 108 fact-checkers to guide against misinformation and other ills associated with fake news dissemination, FBFI which uses hashtags: #ProtectYourVote9ja, #YourViteMatters9ja, and #NoToFakeNews9ja, to drive home its message, advocated that the integrity of the 2023 elections should not be compromised “for the betterment of the good people of Nigeria and the legacy of our nation. The digital civic space must be safeguarded to enhance the integrity of the electoral process, especially with the introduction of digital tools.

“Therefore, we enjoin all and sundry to cooperate with us as we traverse the six geo-political zones of the nation in our quests towards protecting the digital civic space by reducing the impact of fake news, misinformation, disinformation and repression of rights to information, while simultaneously increasing voter knowledge of constitutional rights and electoral processes,” she stressed

 

 

