2023 elections belong to young people – INEC Chair

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, has said that this year’s elections, which kick off next month with the Presidential and National Assembly elections, belong to the youth.

He based this assessment on statistics gleamed from voter registration and collection of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

Speaking at Chatham House in London, the United Kingdom Tuesday, Yakubu also said that Nigeria has 16.7 million more voters than the rest of West Africa combined.

Giving a breakdown of voter registration and collection of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), he said records on the ground showed that the election would be dominated by the Nigerian youth. Yakubu, who said he was encouraged by the turn-out of registered voters to collect their PVCs, said over 600,000 eligible voters collected their PVCs in Lagos alone within the last month.

The INEC boss stated that there are currently 93.4 million registered voters in Nigeria out of which 37 million, that is 39 per cent, are young people between the ages of 18 and 34.

“And then they’re closely followed by 33.4 million or 35.3 per cent of middle-aged voters between the ages of 35 and 49. Put together, these two categories constitute 75.39 per cent of registered voters in Nigeria. So, actually, the 2023 election is the election of the young people because they have the numbers. Even the majority of the PVCs collected are collected by young people. So, out of the 93.4 million, 70.4 million registered voters are between the ages of 18 and 49.”

Speaking on the number of voters registered in the country, Yakubu said: “Based on figures compiled from electoral commissions and interior ministries in West Africa, Nigeria’s current voter population is 16.7 million higher than the 76.7 million registered in all the other countries put together – and there are 14 other elections in the sub-region,” he said.

 

