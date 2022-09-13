News Top Stories

2023 elections can turn around Nigeria’s fortunes for good –CAN

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has said the 2023 elections present a valid opportunity for Nigerians to turn around the fortunes of the country positively.

President of CAN, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, who made this known while speaking at the opening  ceremony of the second Plenary meeting of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) yesterday in Orlu, Imo State, lamented that besides rising cases of terrorism and loss of value for human lives, the country has been suffering from the dictates of unpatriotic, uncommitted and visionless leadership over the years.

Condemning the consistent attacks on the Church, the CAN president commended efforts of the CBCN  in providing leadership in national conversations to ensure a just society, good governance, peaceful co-existence, security in the land and equal opportunities for all citizens irrespective of their tribe and religion.

He said: “The unprecedented spate of insecurity in our nation today, calls for serious concern. We have come to a point in our national history where the value of human life has diminished abysmally.

Hardly a day passes without a report or reports of needless killings, decapitation or mutilation of human bodies. “Thousands of civilians and even members of law enforcement agencies have been kidnapped, abused and murdered in cold blood.

As I speak now, thousands of our fellow citizens have been held for several months and even years in one terrorist camp or another in the bush. Kidnapping for ransom has become a very lucrative  criminal enterprise and it is an aberration.

As I was growing up in the 1960s and 1970s, children were not allowed to see dead bodies but now even the sensibilities of the children are no longer protected. All kinds of crime and wickedness are available almost for free on social media. “Nigeria now ranks high as one of the most terrorized nations of the world.

This practice has progressively evolved over time and it has drastically reduced our national pride among the comity of nations. It is sad to note that those whose duty it is to guarantee the safety of our lives and properties appear to be helpless in the face of real threat and advancing forces of darkness eclipsing the land.

My consolation and confidence, however, is always the fact that our Lord Jesus Christ warned us about this time and assured us also that He will not allow the gates of hell to prevail against his church in Nigeria. Amen! “It is common knowledge that Nigeria remains a country of great potential.

Our bane over the years has been lack of patriotic, visionary and committed leadership. This has become manifest in the brazen embezzlement of public funds, entrenchment of bribery and corruption in almost every aspect of our public life, falling economic fortunes and joblessness among the youths that now confront us on a daily basis.

“In all these we shall not lose hope. The 2023 general election is one valid chance that we have to turn around the fortunes of Nigeria for good.”

 

