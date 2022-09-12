News

2023 elections can turn around Nigeria’s fortunes for good- CAN

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja Comment(0)

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has said the 2023 elections present a valid opportunity for Nigerians to turn around the fortunes of the country positively.

President of CAN, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, who made this known while speaking at the opening ceremony of the 2nd Plenary meeting of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) on Monday in Orlu, Imo State, lamented that besides rising cases of terrorism and loss of value for human lives, the country has been suffering from the dictates of unpatriotic, uncommitted and visionless leadership from over the years.

Condemning the consistent attacks on the Church, the CAN President commended efforts of the CBCN in providing leadership in national conversations to ensure a just society, good governance, peaceful co-existence, security in the land and equal opportunities for all citizens irrespective of their tribe and religion.

He said: “The unprecedented spate of insecurity in our nation today, calls for serious concern. We have come to a point in our national history where the value of human life has diminished abysmally. Hardly a day passes without a report or reports of needless killings, decapitation or mutilation of human bodies.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Army: Troops apprehend high profile Boko Haram suspect

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

The Nigerian Army, has announced the arrest of a high profile Boko Haram suspect by troops of Operation Hadin Kai prosecuting the ongoing counterinsurgency war in the North East. The Director of Army Public Relations (DAPR), Brig-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, who made the disclosure in a statement yesterday, said the arrest of the wanted terrorist commander, […]
News

Cleft Gave Me a Different Understanding of Life

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Dental Technician Kaosarat Bankole recently gave a heart-wrenching story on her ordeals of living with an untreated cleft of the palate, and how things eventually turned around for the better after her encounter with Smile Train. “Cleft gave me a different meaning to my life. I couldn’t talk or express myself around people apart from […]
News

Primary Election: PDP candidate sues ex-KEDCO MD, INEC, PDP

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris Birnin Kebbi

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Kebbi State House of Representatives candidate, Sani Yakubu Noma, has dragged the party, a former Managing Director of Kaduna Electricity Development Commission, Engr. Garba Haruna and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to a Federal High Court in Brinin Kebbi after his name was allegedly removed from INEC’s list.   […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica