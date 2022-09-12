2023 elections can turn around Nigeria’s fortunes for good- CAN

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has said the 2023 elections present a valid opportunity for Nigerians to turn around the fortunes of the country positively.

President of CAN, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, who made this known while speaking at the opening ceremony of the 2nd Plenary meeting of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) on Monday in Orlu, Imo State, lamented that besides rising cases of terrorism and loss of value for human lives, the country has been suffering from the dictates of unpatriotic, uncommitted and visionless leadership from over the years.

Condemning the consistent attacks on the Church, the CAN President commended efforts of the CBCN in providing leadership in national conversations to ensure a just society, good governance, peaceful co-existence, security in the land and equal opportunities for all citizens irrespective of their tribe and religion.

He said: “The unprecedented spate of insecurity in our nation today, calls for serious concern. We have come to a point in our national history where the value of human life has diminished abysmally. Hardly a day passes without a report or reports of needless killings, decapitation or mutilation of human bodies.”

