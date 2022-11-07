2023 Elections: CJN Ariwoola swears in election petition tribunal members

Top Stories

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, has sworn in members of the Election Petition Tribunal for the 2023 general elections.

The event took place on Monday at the National Judicial Institute (NJI) in Abuja.

Justice Ariwoola urged the judicial officers not to treat their assignments with levity, warning that he will not tolerate any form of judicial recklessness.

The exercise kicked off a four-day capacity workshop for the justices and members of the Tribunal.

In order to forestall conflicting rulings by the Tribunals, the Appeal Court compiled a case management system, a document that will serve as an additional guide.

In attendance at the event were the President of the Appeal Court, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem and Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu as well as justices of the Court of Appeal.

Justice Dongban-Mensem admonished members of the Tribunal to be firm and law-abiding in the discharge of their duties, nothing that by the nature of their assignments, they will be exposed to temptations but they must be in total control of their thoughts.

On his part, the INEC chairman said the commission has been joined in at least 600 cases, arising from the recent conduct of party primaries.

 

