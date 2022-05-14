News

2023 elections credibility’ll be determined by Nigerians – Alkali

Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja

The National Chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Prof. Rufai Alkali has said that the credibility of the next year general elections would be determined by Nigerians. Alkali stated this over the weekend in Abuja at a press briefing.

He called on women and youths to seriously participate in the election.

Alkali also said the number of the presidential aspirants in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was a result of lack of respect for President Muhammadu Buhari by party members.

He described the ruling party and opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as failed parties. He posited that the NNPP was formed to give alternative leadership to Nigerians.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

