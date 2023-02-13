2023 elections critical for Nigeria’s devt, says Bishop Okonkwo

The Presiding Bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM), Dr Mike Okonkwo, yesterday, said the forthcoming elections are critical to Nigeria. He warned that it will be tough for the country if the electorate did not elect the right people. He advised people to vote according to the leading of the Holy Spirit, adding that they must not vote necessarily because of tribal, ethnic and political affiliations. He spoke during his sermon at TREM International Headquarters, Anthony- Oke, Oshodi-Gbagada Expressway, Lagos. Okonkwo said: “In the next few days, we will be going for an electoral exercise. Make sure that you ask the leading of the Holy Spirit. “You are not a novice in this country and what has happened over time. We are trusting God.

“This is a very critical time in the history of this country. I just sense that if we do not get it right, it will be tough for us. “But we trust God, we have prayed and we believe God that He will give us a turnaround for our generation, our families, children yet unborn.” Speaking further, he said: “This is beyond party, this is beyond tribe, this is beyond religion, this is life. “There is contention for your life. In our country, nothing is stable. How do you survive without God? No one in authority is addressing our situation.”

