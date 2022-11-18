2023 Elections: FIDA advocates for women’s participation in politics

The International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) says more women ought to be active in politics because their number constitutes more than 47 per cent of the electorate.

FIDA Nigeria country Vice-President and National president, Mrs Amina Agbaje, said this in Jos on Friday.

Agbaje was represented by the state chairperson, FIDA, Mrs Obioma Achilefu, at a one-day capacity building for young women on monitoring, documenting and reportage of election incidences against women.

She said that the workshop “is being implemented in Kwara, Borno, Plateau and Kaduna states and it is supported by the United Nations and the Government of Canada.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...