2023 elections: I won't negotiate without you, Obaseki assures PDP leaders

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki has assured Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders that he will not negotiate with anyone without them ahead of the 2023 governorship poll. Obaseki gave the assurance during a get-together for party leaders in Benin City. He said: “Politics will soon start again as we are heading towards the national elections.

We will sit together and decide what we want in Edo. “I will not negotiate behind you or on your behalf. We will do it together as we are good enough to govern Nigeria. “Our target in e-registration is one million and we have over 220,000 members and the more people we can register, the more impact we will have in the election.” The governor commended party leaders in the 18 local government areas for their role in the harmonising the old and new structure of the party. He said: “We have harmonised the party in the state. The PDP is the ruling party in Edo State and will continue to be, as some people find it difficult to believe.

The party is large enough to accommodate everybody as our umbrella is big enough for all. “We have a strong party united at the base as the harmonisation was done from the ward level. People will come and go, but the institution will remain.” The Chairman of the PDP, Anthony Aziegbemi, hailed the governor for the party.

 

