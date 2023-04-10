2023 Elections Incomplete Without Adebanjo’s Sacrifice – Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi has said the history of the 2023 elections will be incomplete without the records of the incomparable sacrifice of Chief Ayo Adebanjo, for the unity and progress of the country.

Obi in a message to the elder statesman on his 95th birthday said Pa Adebanjo “remained a resounding and consistent voice in preaching for a better and egalitarian Nigeria.

“I admire and respect above all, your courage in speaking up on bad governance and flawed public policies.”

The statement which was signed by the

Director General Obi-Datti Campaign Organisation Balogun Akin Osuntokun noted that Adebanjo’s “birth and upbringing prepared him for a balanced view of issues affecting the country.

“His father Joel was a Christian and his mother Salawatu was a Muslim.

“Thus, he grew up in the deep knowledge and love of the two dominant religions such that bigotry had no place with him.

“At a time like this when our country is in dearth and dire need of statesmen, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, leader of the Afenifere, occupies a pride of place.”

Obi traced Adebanjo’s political history, from the Zikist movement to the Awoism, stating that his background as a journalist and lawyer, “makes Papa a staunch activist and politician who has remained unwavering in the service of our country.

“So committed is he to the cause of Awoism and Nigeria that he is today the only surviving disciple of Awolowo with whom the sage was charged in the infamous treasonable felony trial of 1962.”

The LP candidate added that the elder statesman was on the front line of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), which forced the military out of the nation’s politics.

“So effective is Afenifere in this endeavor that there is hardly any notable politician, particularly in the South West who is not a product or beneficiary of its activism and activities.

“He was a foremost delegate to the 2014 National Conference and when Ayo Adebanjo and other leaders initiated the handshake across the Niger and Benue, it was geared towards the needed unity of our country with Adebanjo a nonagenarian still amazingly crisscrossing the Nigerian landscape.”

He described Ayo Adebanjo as a gift of God to Nigeria and humanity, and prayed “for his greater service to the nation in good health and long life, far longer than his father who joined his creator at the age of only 105 years.

“Your place in the annals of Nigeria’s history is secure.”

