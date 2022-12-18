2023 Elections: IYC calls on youths to get their PVCs ready

Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

As the 2023 general elections draw nearer, the spokesperson of the Ijaw Youth Council, Ebilade Ekerefe has beckoned on all youths from the region to make sure that they have their PVCs handy to enable them vote for a credible and competent candidate.

Speaking at the weekend in Yenagoa during the graduation/ handing over starter packs to about 301 youths that he trained on computer appreciation, coding and other applications, Ekerefe stated that those that have not got their PVCs should as a matter of urgency make sure that they get them.

Disclosing that those that took part in the training were selected because they had their PVCs, he said that they youths should vote for credible candidates that will protect their interest.

Thanking the governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri for making sure that the training came to fruition, the IYC spokesman said that Diri motivated him adding that there is no prosperous Ijaw nation if the capacity of the youths is not built.

