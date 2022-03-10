2023: Elections may not hold in Niger – APC leader warns

A stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger State, Jonathan Vatsa, yesterday warned that given the assessment of the current security situation in the state, there may not be an election in the state in 2023. The former Publicity Secretary of the APC in the state spoke while reacting to the incessant secu-rity challenges in the state, fearing that if the situation does not improve, elections would not be credible. Vatsa while reacting to the escalating security crisis in the last one month, with the latest killing of 60 vigilante personnel on Monday night in Rijau, Tungan Magajiya and Sakaba, said that; “The entire state is now home to terrorists and bandits.”

The former Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism argued that; “If five out of the nine local government areas in Niger East and five of the eight local government areas of Niger North are under the control of the terrorists/ bandits, and with their recent unsuccessful invasion of Niger South, where will the elections take place? “About nine political wards each from Shiroro, Munya, Rafi and Paikoro Local Government Areas have been deserted by the people with over 10,000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from these wards taking refuge across the state.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...