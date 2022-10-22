2023 elections: Mohammed seeks fair, professional media reportage

As the 2023 general elections approach, the Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed, has called on media practitioners to ensure fair and credible reportage of the electioneering processes across the country. This, the governor said was necessary for the sustainance of the country’s nascent democracy and political stability. Mohammed, who spoke in Bauchi on Friday, during the Annual Media Retreat organised by the FCT Minister’s Press Corps, noted that the media was a critical tool that must be used positively for societal good, and not for destructive purposes.

The governor, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Media, Comrade Muktar Gidado, disclosed that media practitioners in Bauchi State have enjoyed unalloyed support from the state government, giving them the needed advantage to operate seamlessly. He said “And as you are getting set to cover the 2023 Elections, you must ensure that the principles of fairness, accuracy and balance the coverage of political campaigns and activities are observed. ‘‘You must also eschew mischief and inflammatory reports and stories. You should also shun bias reporting of events and remain steadfast in the discharge of your duties.” He further disclosed that the present administration in Bauchi State has, besides building a cordial relationship with the media, also made giant strides in community development

