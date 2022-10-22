News

2023 elections: Mohammed seeks fair, professional media reportage

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Comment(0)

As the 2023 general elections approach, the Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed, has called on media practitioners to ensure fair and credible reportage of the electioneering processes across the country. This, the governor said was necessary for the sustainance of the country’s nascent democracy and political stability. Mohammed, who spoke in Bauchi on Friday, during the Annual Media Retreat organised by the FCT Minister’s Press Corps, noted that the media was a critical tool that must be used positively for societal good, and not for destructive purposes.

The governor, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Media, Comrade Muktar Gidado, disclosed that media practitioners in Bauchi State have enjoyed unalloyed support from the state government, giving them the needed advantage to operate seamlessly. He said “And as you are getting set to cover the 2023 Elections, you must ensure that the principles of fairness, accuracy and balance the coverage of political campaigns and activities are observed. ‘‘You must also eschew mischief and inflammatory reports and stories. You should also shun bias reporting of events and remain steadfast in the discharge of your duties.” He further disclosed that the present administration in Bauchi State has, besides building a cordial relationship with the media, also made giant strides in community development

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles

Abdulrasheed Bawa
News

How Diezani, Falana’s petition exposed N765.6m subsidy scam against FG – Bawa

Posted on Author John Chikezie

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, Wednesday narrated how the petitions made by the former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke, and Falana & Falana Chambers led to the investigation of a N765.6 million subsidy fraud against the Federal Government by an oil marketer, Abubakar Ali Peters. The […]
News Top Stories

Osinbajo, NASS leadership confer on electricity tariff

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja met with Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan and Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, over the proposed increase in electricity tariff. Osinbajo heads the Power Sector Reform Coordination Working Group.   The National Assembly had, on Monday, said its leadership had agreed with the DisCos […]
News

Report: Gunmen abduct 21 persons along Kaduna-Kachia road

Posted on Author Reporter

  No fewer than 21 persons have been abducted by gunmen along Kaduna-Kachia Road. In the late hour of Friday, armed men, who came in large numbers and were dressed in military uniforms, abducted the persons at Idon village in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State. Councilor of Zonkwa Ward in Zango-Kataf Local Government […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica